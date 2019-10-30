Log in
Schibsted    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED

(SCHA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 10/29 11:25:15 am
266 NOK   +0.68%
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade

0
10/30/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta ASA, primary insider in Schibsted ASA, sold on 29 October 2019 5,000 A shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 265.1770 per share and 20,000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of 251.1136 per share. After the transaction, Ryssdal holds 5,357 A-shares and 13,894 B-shares in Schibsted ASA.


Oslo, 30 October 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 19 115 M
EBIT 2019 2 824 M
Net income 2019 1 289 M
Debt 2019 1 403 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 47,9x
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,90x
Capitalization 60 764 M
Chart SCHIBSTED
Duration : Period :
Schibsted Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 291,27  NOK
Last Close Price 266,00  NOK
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Ragnar Karhus Chief Financial Officer
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED11.19%6 583
INFORMA PLC21.01%12 277
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.61%7 662
PEARSON PLC-27.41%6 824
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-5.60%2 996
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED3.53%2 981
