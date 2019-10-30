Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta ASA, primary insider in Schibsted ASA, sold on 29 October 2019 5,000 A shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 265.1770 per share and 20,000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of 251.1136 per share. After the transaction, Ryssdal holds 5,357 A-shares and 13,894 B-shares in Schibsted ASA.





Oslo, 30 October 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act