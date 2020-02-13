Log in
SCHIBSTED

(SCHA)
Schibsted : SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend for 2019 by Schibsted ASA

02/13/2020
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend for 2019 by Schibsted ASA
Dividend amount: NOK 2.00 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 06 May 2020 Ex-date: 07 May 2020 Record date: 08 May 2020 Payment date: 15 May 2020 Date of approval: 06 May 2020 Oslo, 13 February 2020 SCHIBSTED ASA This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Schibsted ASA published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 06:05:03 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 19 117 M
EBIT 2019 2 713 M
Net income 2019 1 346 M
Debt 2019 1 378 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 52,3x
P/E ratio 2020 39,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,49x
EV / Sales2020 3,10x
Capitalization 65 400 M
Chart SCHIBSTED
Duration : Period :
Schibsted Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 312,13  NOK
Last Close Price 288,00  NOK
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Ragnar Karhus Chief Financial Officer
Sven Størmer Thaulow Chief Data & Technology Officer
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED10.25%7 097
INFORMA PLC-8.56%12 697
AXEL SPRINGER SE0.32%7 422
PEARSON PLC-8.19%5 764
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD1.26%3 117
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-5.52%2 627
