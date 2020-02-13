Schibsted : SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend for 2019 by Schibsted ASA

Dividend amount: NOK 2.00 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 06 May 2020 Ex-date: 07 May 2020 Record date: 08 May 2020 Payment date: 15 May 2020 Date of approval: 06 May 2020 Oslo, 13 February 2020 SCHIBSTED ASA This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

