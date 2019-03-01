Schibsted : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 28 February 2019 sold 18,064 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 297.00 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after release of Schibsted's Q4 report, the closing price 15 February 2019). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the fourth enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2018 which closed in September, and based on savings made during October, November and December.



In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 28 February 2019 transferred 7,842 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 270.00 per B-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 8 February 2019). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2016.



In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 28 February 2019 granted 49,081 B-shares to key employees in connection with the long-term incentive programs. The transaction is mainly related to the Key Contributor Plan (KCP) for 2016 and 2017 and the Senior Executive Plan (SEP) for 2016. The B-shares in KCP and SEP was granted at a price of NOK 320.00 per B-share (the closing price on 22 February 2019).



In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 28 February 2019 through a broker bought 2,343 own B-shares at a price of NOK 316.62 per share. The buyback is conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 3 May 2018. The purpose of the buyback is to increase the number of treasury shares available for use in connection with Schibsted's ordinary stock- and incentive program for own employees, and to have the correct number of outstanding shares in preparation for the planned spin-off of Adevinta.



Shares sold, transferred and granted to primary insider employees are disclosed in the attachment.



After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 30,000 treasury B-shares.



For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014. For more information on the long term incentive programs please refer to the Statement of Executive Compensation in the Annual Report.





Oslo, 1 March 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

