SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

(SCHP)
  Report  
Press release: Organizational changes on the Group Executive Committee

09/30/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Press release

September 30, 2019

Schindler Holding AG: Organizational changes on the Group Executive Committee

Schindler Group today announced changes to its Group Executive Committee, approved by its Board of Directors and effective as of January 1, 2020.

Julio Arce, currently responsible for Field Quality & Excellence in the Group Executive Committee, will take over the responsibility for Europe South. He will succeed Carlos Guembe who, after more than 30 years with the Schindler Group, will step down from the Group Executive Committee on December 31, 2019, prior to his retirement later in 2020.

Robert Seakins, currently member of the Group Executive Committee responsible for Asia-Pacific, will succeed Julio Arce and be responsible for Field Quality & Excellence.

Jujudhan Jena, currently CEO of Jardine Schindler, the Group's Joint Venture covering Hong Kong, Taiwan and South East Asia, will be appointed to the Group Executive Commitee, succeeding Robert Seakins.

As a consequence, the Group Executive Committee will, as of January 1, 2020, be composed as follows: Thomas Oetterli (CEO), David Clymo (Corporate Human Resources and Deputy CEO), Julio Arce (Europe South), Karl-Heinz Bauer (CTO), Paolo Compagna (Europe North), Andre Inserra (Americas), Jujudhan Jena (Asia-Pacific), Urs Scheidegger (CFO), Christian Schulz (Operations), Robert Seakins (Field Quality & Excellence), Egbert Weisshaar (Escalators and Supply Chain) and Daryoush Ziai (China).




