Press release: Telefónica and Schindler join forces to provide IoT connectivity for elevators and escalators worldwide

Customers of Schindler's digital portfolio for smart elevators and escalators gain reliable and robust connectivity.

Today, Schindler and Telefónica announced a global partnership for digital connectivity. Under the agreement, Telefónica will be the IoT and network connectivity partner for Schindler's digital offering for smart elevators and escalators, Schindler Ahead.

The cloud-based digital platform Schindler Ahead is the world's first fully digital closed-loop maintenance, emergency services and information system. Using artificial intelligence, it provides predictive maintenance by analyzing cloud-based data from connected elevators and escalators, which improves equipment reliability and uptime, and delivers insights to better operate buildings, while also offering passengers greater convenience through interactive and personalized services.

Telefónica, a leader in IoT solutions as recognized by industry analyst firm Gartner, is providing Schindler with IoT connectivity services via its global roaming network, ensuring high-quality service and guaranteed connectivity for Schindler Ahead customers worldwide.

'This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering high quality and innovative digital solutions to our customers by collaborating with a global leader in IoT connectivity,' says Markus Staudenmann, Head of Commercial, Schindler Digital Group. 'Telefónica shares our vision of the incredible possibilities of IoT and how it can improve mobility in an increasingly urbanized world.'

'We are delighted to have been chosen to provide our IoT services to Schindler for such an innovative solution. As world leader in IoT, we understand our customers' needs and how IoT solutions can help drive new efficiencies, reach new markets and get closer to their end customers. We look forward to continuing the relationship with Schindler into the future,' says Juan Vicente Martín, Director Multinational Customers at Telefónica.

Offering customers network connectivity through one single provider is increasingly important as digitization advances in the building management sector. Schindler Ahead solutions provide permanent and reliable connectivity that bring improved diagnostics, real-time information, and a range of personalized solutions for smart buildings and cities.

With the agreement, Telefónica will provide Schindler with their managed connectivity platform 'Kite Platform,' which allows centralized, real-time visibility, and management of connectivity for elevators and escalators.