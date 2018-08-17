Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schindler Holding AG    SCHP   CH0024638196

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG (SCHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/16 05:31:49 pm
222.2 CHF   +1.37%
12:35aSchindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
TE
12:31aSCHINDLER : Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
AQ
08/14SCHINDLER HOLDI : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 12:35am EDT

Press release
August 17, 2018

Balanced growth

Schindler achieved strong growth in the first half of 2018, delivering a significant increase in operating profit. The order intake grew by 9.8% to CHF 5 869 million (+7.9% in local currencies). Revenue rose by 10.2% to CHF 5 255 million (+8.4% in local currencies). Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 9.9% to CHF 613 million (+7.5% in local currencies) and the EBIT margin reached 11.7%, in line with the previous year. Net profit rose by 23.2% to CHF 516 million (first half of 2017: CHF 419 million) and cash flow from operating activities totaled CHF 434 million (first half of 2017: CHF 441 million).

For further information:


Nelly Keune, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +41 41 445 30 88, nelly.keune@schindler.com


Marco Knuchel, Head Investor Relations
Tel. +41 41 445 30 61, marco.knuchel@schindler.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
12:35aSchindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
TE
12:31aSCHINDLER : Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
AQ
08/14SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
08/08PRESS RELEASE : Positive impact from tax refund
TE
08/08PRESS RELEASE : Positive impact from tax refund
AQ
07/05Thyssenkrupp CEO offers resignation, opening way for breakup
RE
07/05Thyssenkrupp CEO offers resignation, opening way for breakup
RE
05/09PRESS RELEASE : Schindler brings the PORT Technology to the high seas
TE
05/09PRESS RELEASE : Schindler brings the PORT Technology to the high seas
AQ
05/02PRESS RELEASE : Schindler Holding Ltd. successfully places CHF 500 million domes..
TE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/16Schindler Holding AG ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Schindler Holding AG ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Schindler Holding AG reports Q3 results 
2017Schindler Holding AG reports Q2 results 
2017Schindler Has A Strong Position In The Industry Driven By Global Megatrends 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 10 765 M
EBIT 2018 1 297 M
Net income 2018 918 M
Finance 2018 2 024 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 25,91
P/E ratio 2019 23,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 23 314 M
Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schindler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 228  CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Oetterli Chief Executive Officer
Silvio Napoli Chairman
Christian Schulz Head-Operations
Erich Ammann Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-0.94%23 411
KONE OYJ1.25%23 084
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-16.29%5 857
ZARDOYA OTIS-13.21%4 238
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECT. IND. CO LTD-36.57%2 210
INTERROLL HOLDING AG35.83%1 671
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.