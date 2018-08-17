Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018

Schindler achieved strong growth in the first half of 2018, delivering a significant increase in operating profit. The order intake grew by 9.8% to CHF 5 869 million (+7.9% in local currencies). Revenue rose by 10.2% to CHF 5 255 million (+8.4% in local currencies). Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 9.9% to CHF 613 million (+7.5% in local currencies) and the EBIT margin reached 11.7%, in line with the previous year. Net profit rose by 23.2% to CHF 516 million (first half of 2017: CHF 419 million) and cash flow from operating activities totaled CHF 434 million (first half of 2017: CHF 441 million).