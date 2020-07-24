Log in
Schindler : reports second-quarter profit drop, cuts jobs due to coronavirus crisis

07/24/2020 | 01:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss elevator maker Schindler is seen in Zurich

Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler reported on Friday a fall in second-quarter net profit and announced around 2000 job cuts over the next two years, citing the global slowdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit in April-June fell 21% to 188 million Swiss francs (159.71 million pounds), which was below last year's 239 million francs.

The company raised the lower range of its 2020 revenue outlook and now sees a 0-6% decline in sales, compared to the previous outlook of a 0-10% fall. It sees full-year net profit of 680-720 million francs, which is below the previous guidance of a net profit 20% lower than the 929 million francs reported for 2019.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Financials
Sales 2020 10 371 M 11 210 M 11 210 M
Net income 2020 667 M 721 M 721 M
Net cash 2020 2 094 M 2 263 M 2 263 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,9x
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 25 859 M 27 912 M 27 952 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 66 324
Free-Float 55,3%
