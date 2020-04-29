Log in
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.

SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.

(SCHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/28 11:30:38 am
212.4 CHF   -0.09%
01:20aPRESS RELEASE : Schindler elevates Frankfurt Airport Terminal 3
TE
04/22KEY FIGURES Q1/2020 : Stable revenue in local currencies
PU
04/22PRESS RELEASE : Stable revenue in local currencies
TE
News 
Press Release

Press Release: Schindler elevates Frankfurt Airport Terminal 3

04/29/2020 | 01:20am EDT

Press release

April 29, 2020

Schindler elevates Frankfurt Airport Terminal 3

Today, Schindler announces it has been selected to deliver and install 164 elevators, escalators, and moving walks for the new Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport. Once in operation, Schindler elevators, escalators, and moving walks will help transport up to 21 million passengers a year.

The expansion of Frankfurt Airport is among the biggest privately financed infrastructure projects in Europe. Upon completion in 2023, up to 21 million passengers a year can depart from or arrive at the new terminal. Schindler will deliver and install the new terminal's 73 escalators and moving walks, while its subsidiary Haushahn will supply the 91 elevators, vertically connecting the terminal building's seven floors.

"We are convinced that with Schindler and Haushahn we have found professional partners who will implement the complex requirements of the systems to our complete satisfaction," says Jannik Holst, project manager for conveyor technology Fraport Ausbau Süd GmbH, which is responsible for the airport's extension.

The 65-meters terminal tower will also be fitted with the latest elevator technology. All elevators will meet individual customer requirements and will be equipped with Schindler Ahead technology. Installation is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2020.

"Schindler will be integral to moving passengers efficiently and smoothly within the new Terminal 3 and make it as easy as possible for them to travel to and from their flights," said Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to contribute to such a landmark infrastructure project."

About Schindler:

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

For further information:

Carolyn Pike, Head of Media Relations

Tel. +41 41 445 32 98, carolyn.pike@schindler.com




