Press Release: Schindler to provide vertical mobility for Melbourne Metro

Today, Schindler announces it has been selected to deliver 103 escalators and 73 elevators to the Metro Tunnel Project in Melbourne, Australia. Once in operation, Schindler elevators and escalators will help transport over half a million people every day in Melbourne's metro system during peak periods.

The development is the biggest ever public transport infrastructure project for the Australian state of Victoria. It will deliver twin nine-kilometer rail tunnels and five new underground stations, transforming the way people move around Melbourne, improving access to key landmarks and destinations, and enable more passengers to travel on the rail network.

With space being the key challenge for this project, utilizing compact escalators and elevators following the latest technology was critical. The installation will include a custom design piece to engineer an impressive 7,000 kg machine room less elevator with 4-meter-high landing doors specifically for the project. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

"Vertical mobility as provided through our elevators and escalators will be crucial in helping to create a more reliable metro network," said Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to contribute to this landmark project for the people of Melbourne."

About Schindler:

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.