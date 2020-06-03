Press release: Schindler launches new modular elevators

Today, Schindler announced the launch of its new modular elevator generation equipped with innovative technology, including touchless technology, advanced connectivity, and additional digital services that allow for a brand-new passenger experience.

Rapid urbanization coupled with an increasingly aging population is driving demand for more intelligent cities that put people first. In response, Schindler has created an elevator range based on a new modular approach with harmonized systems and components.

Next to providing a more seamless and interactive user experience, the new range will improve the way elevators look and feel, while giving architects increased design freedom and providing building owners with instant performance tracking in real-time.

"We add the extra to the ordinary and have built a new modular elevator generation with customers and passengers in mind," said Christian Schulz, member of the Group Executive Committee, responsible for Operations. "One example is that the elevator can now easily be used as an infotainment platform".

The new range also enables real-time performance tracking and adaptive maintenance, reducing downtime of the units, while integrating Schindler's touchless transit management system PORT into its entire product range. All these new functionalities are channeled via leading cyber security standards.

Moreover, as health and well-being have become even more important in recent months, Schindler recognizes the need for innovative contactless solutions. In response, the new generation incorporates into common existing solutions touchless functionality such as gesture-controlled landing operating panels and an interface that allows users to remotely interact with the operating panel by using the myPORT smartphone app.

In line with the introduction of the new elevator generation, Schindler is relaunching Schindler Digital Plan and Design, a web-based application for architects and planners to plan and design an elevator tailored to their individual needs.

In addition, the new elevator range shows lower CO2 emissions with less environmental impact compared to today's solutions.

Schindler will begin releasing globally the new modular elevator range, named Schindler 1000, Schindler 3000, and Schindler 5000 during 2020, starting with Asia and Europe.

For further information, please visit www.schindler.com/addingtheextra

