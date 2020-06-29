Schindler : launches Sustainability Report 2019

Sustainability is vital to Schindler's business strategy, particularly as Schindler elevators, escalators, and moving walks move more than 1.5 billion people globally every day.

The Sustainability Report 2019 goes into some of the successes of the Schindler sustainability approach, including a longstanding dedication to education and vocational training. In 2019 for instance, 4 000 students in over 40 countries took part in Schindler's vocational education and training programs, providing young people with the skills and experience they need to take their first step in their professional lives.

The company also has made progress towards a more diverse workforce. In 2019, Schindler introduced further steps to mitigate gender bias for its Group Hiring and Recruitment Policy. Moreover, Schindler is committed to continuing its inclusion and diversity journey, by broadening the scope of initiatives well beyond gender balance. Schindler believes in fostering an inclusive work environment that brings together people with different backgrounds, valuing different perspectives, and embracing an open dialogue.

Furthermore, the report highlights some of the challenges that still lie ahead, including reducing the carbon footprint of the global vehicle fleet that Schindler operates to install and service its products. As the fleet accounts for the largest proportion of Schindler's carbon footprint, the Group is resolved to find innovative ways to support service technicians, i.e. via new or alternative modes of transport to reduce both their time on the road and the fuel consumption associated with it. In 2019, the carbon footprint of the global fleet remained stable, despite revenue growth of 5.6% in local currencies. This represents an 8.8% reduction in the carbon intensity of the fleet compared to 2017.

'Looking back at 2019, we at Schindler continued to invest in the future of our company and, in doing so, made further progress towards our sustainability goals,' said Silvio Napoli, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Schindler. 'As a closely held company, Schindler is dedicated to healthy growth. Step by step, year after year, we continue to build on the foundation of sustainability laid over five generations, for the future of our shareholders, our customers, our employees, our communities, and our planet.'

In 2019, Schindler continued to embed sustainability across the company. For more information, go to: https://www.schindler.com/sustainability