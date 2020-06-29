Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schindler Holding Ltd.    SCHN   CH0024638212

SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.

(SCHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 06/26 11:31:26 am
221 CHF   +0.64%
02:20aSCHINDLER : launches Sustainability Report 2019
PU
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Schindler launches Sustainability Report 2019
TE
06/25SCHINDLER : launches CleanMobility solutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schindler : launches Sustainability Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Sustainability is vital to Schindler's business strategy, particularly as Schindler elevators, escalators, and moving walks move more than 1.5 billion people globally every day.

The Sustainability Report 2019 goes into some of the successes of the Schindler sustainability approach, including a longstanding dedication to education and vocational training. In 2019 for instance, 4 000 students in over 40 countries took part in Schindler's vocational education and training programs, providing young people with the skills and experience they need to take their first step in their professional lives.

The company also has made progress towards a more diverse workforce. In 2019, Schindler introduced further steps to mitigate gender bias for its Group Hiring and Recruitment Policy. Moreover, Schindler is committed to continuing its inclusion and diversity journey, by broadening the scope of initiatives well beyond gender balance. Schindler believes in fostering an inclusive work environment that brings together people with different backgrounds, valuing different perspectives, and embracing an open dialogue.

Furthermore, the report highlights some of the challenges that still lie ahead, including reducing the carbon footprint of the global vehicle fleet that Schindler operates to install and service its products. As the fleet accounts for the largest proportion of Schindler's carbon footprint, the Group is resolved to find innovative ways to support service technicians, i.e. via new or alternative modes of transport to reduce both their time on the road and the fuel consumption associated with it. In 2019, the carbon footprint of the global fleet remained stable, despite revenue growth of 5.6% in local currencies. This represents an 8.8% reduction in the carbon intensity of the fleet compared to 2017.

'Looking back at 2019, we at Schindler continued to invest in the future of our company and, in doing so, made further progress towards our sustainability goals,' said Silvio Napoli, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Schindler. 'As a closely held company, Schindler is dedicated to healthy growth. Step by step, year after year, we continue to build on the foundation of sustainability laid over five generations, for the future of our shareholders, our customers, our employees, our communities, and our planet.'

In 2019, Schindler continued to embed sustainability across the company. For more information, go to: https://www.schindler.com/sustainability

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.
02:20aSCHINDLER : launches Sustainability Report 2019
PU
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Schindler launches Sustainability Report 2019
TE
06/25SCHINDLER : launches CleanMobility solutions
PU
06/25PRESS RELEASE : Schindler launches CleanMobility solutions
TE
06/03PRESS RELEASE : Schindler launches new modular elevators
TE
04/29PRESS RELEASE : Schindler elevates Frankfurt Airport Terminal 3
TE
04/22KEY FIGURES Q1/2020 : Stable revenue in local currencies
PU
04/22PRESS RELEASE : Stable revenue in local currencies
TE
04/17SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD. : quaterly earnings release
03/31SCHINDLER : to provide vertical mobility for Melbourne Metro
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 417 M 10 995 M 10 995 M
Net income 2020 670 M 707 M 707 M
Net cash 2020 2 052 M 2 166 M 2 166 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 23 771 M 25 070 M 25 091 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 66 324
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Schindler Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 223,54 CHF
Last Close Price 221,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Oetterli Chief Executive Officer
Silvio Napoli Executive Chairman
Christian Schulz Head-Operations
Urs Scheidegger Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Bauer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.-6.83%25 070
KONE OYJ5.70%35 795
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.40.99%11 029
ZARDOYA OTIS-13.45%3 204
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.60%2 158
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-12.18%1 687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group