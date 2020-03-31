Log in
Schindler : to provide vertical mobility for Melbourne Metro

03/31/2020 | 01:28am EDT

The development is the biggest ever public transport infrastructure project for the Australian state of Victoria. It will deliver twin nine-kilometer rail tunnels and five new underground stations, trans-forming the way people move around Melbourne, improving access to key landmarks and desti-nations, and enable more passengers to travel on the rail network.

With space being the key challenge for this project, utilizing compact escalators and elevators following the latest technology was critical. The installation will include a custom design piece to engineer an impressive 7,000 kg machine room less elevator with 4-meter-high landing doors specifically for the project. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

'Vertical mobility as provided through our elevators and escalators will be crucial in helping to create a more reliable metro network,' said Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's Chief Executive Officer. 'We are proud to contribute to this landmark project for the people of Melbourne.'

Disclaimer

Schindler Holding Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 05:27:11 UTC
