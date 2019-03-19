2018 financial year: Schlatter Group increases net sales and profit

Schlieren, March 19, 2019. In the 2018 financial year the Schlatter Group increased net sales by 10.2 percent to CHF 111.5 million (2017: CHF 101.1 million), generating an order intake of CHF 114.2 million: 20.7 percent more than in the previous year (2017: CHF 94.6 million). As at 31.12.2018 the order backlog stood at CHF 45.2 million (31.12.2017: CHF 42.5 million). Schlatter is reporting a positive operating result (EBIT) of CHF 3.8 million for the reporting period (2017: CHF 2.5 million). With a consolidated net result of CHF 3.7 million (2017: CHF 2.9 million), the Group's profit for the 2018 financial year exceeded that of the previous year.

The great efforts put into development during the past years and the sound state of the global economy during the reporting period had a positive impact on market success and the investment willingness of Schlatter's customers. While the Welding Segment generated a substantial profit in 2018, the Weaving Segment fell just short of the break-even. In the 2019 financial year, Schlatter expects its customers to be more reluctant to invest, resulting in a slight decline in new orders. The Schlatter Group is targeting profit above the previous year's level in 2019, with both segments contributing proportionately to the increase in profit.

Major investment in a new site and in manufacturing in Münster

After the lessor of the existing production site in Münster gave notice to terminate the lease, Schlatter decided to build a new facility in Münster's industrial zone. The move into the new factory is scheduled for mid-2020. In the new facility, Schlatter can optimally configure its corporate processes, which should significantly increase productivity and shorten lead times. The modernisation of fabrication process was completed in 2018. In the past a significant number of parts were sourced externally, but the new manufacturing site will enable Schlatter to produce a high proportion of these internally, thus improving both the gross margin and capacity utilisation.

Welding Segment

Net sales in the Welding Segment in the 2018 financial year rose by 12.8 percent to CHF 91.8 million (2017: CHF 81.4 million). At CHF 94.8 million, order intake was ahead of the previous year by a sizeable 28.5 percent (2017: CHF 73.8 million). The order backlog at the year-end stood at CHF 37.5 million (31.12.2017: CHF 34.5 million).

The cost-saving measures implemented in previous years, the high level of investment in the development of new products and the measures taken to strengthen the company's market presence have continued to confirm their impact on profitability. With the development of a new machine platform for the product area "Plants for the production of reinforcing and industrial mesh", Schlatter aims to reduce complexity and sustainably reduce product costs.

Wire product area (reinforcing and industrial mesh)

In "reinforcing mesh", the strongest-selling product area, the recovery that began in the previous year continued in many of the markets. The transaction volume was up on the previous year, leading to positive economies of scale and a corresponding improvement in profitability. Additional costs associated with the introduction of the MG800 product generation, however, depressed profits.

The flexible and productive MG950 machine generation features modular application extensions. The general trend is in the direction of integrated system solutions for end-product manufacture. These manufacturing concepts also integrate machines and equipment that do not solely relate to mesh production.

Rail welding product area

Schlatter's strong position throughout the world in the market for stationary rail-welding equipment enabled the company to maintain its market share in the 2018 financial year and bring several projects to a successful conclusion. However, the market volume in this product area is much smaller than that for mesh machinery.

In the area of mobile rail-welding systems Schlatter focuses closely on Western European markets. As there are virtually no new rail routes in Western Europe, sales are in decline.

Weaving Segment

At CHF 19.4 million, order intake in the Weaving Segment was below the previous year's level (2017: CHF 20.8 million). Net sales in the year under review were unchanged at CHF 19.7 million (2017: CHF 19.7 million). The order backlog at 31.12.2018 stood at CHF 7.7 million (31.12.2017: CHF 8.0 million).

The Weaving Segment finished the 2018 financial year with a result that just fell short of the break-even. Measures to reduce product costs and increase productivity, combined with an improved price level for weaving machines, will assist a clear return to profitability in 2019.

Due to the good order intake in the product area of reinforcement mesh systems, the Münster location achieved around 40 percent of its net sales with the production of parts and modules for the Schlieren location. In house production volumes are being increased by insourcing manufactured parts. This will be complemented by the introduction of organisational elements of lean production systems.

Development of new business areas in the field of technical textiles

Product development projects will be launched in 2019 to facilitate the entry into growth markets for the production of technical textiles outside the paper industry. Schlatter expects this to reduce its dependence on the volatile market for weaving machines for the production of paper machine clothing, and also to generate additional growth.

Outlook

Successful product innovations in recent years and the positive mood in the markets have helped boost business at the Schlatter Group. The sales campaign, for example the intensive marketing efforts in regions where Schlatter had previously been under-represented, resulted in increased sales in these markets. Moreover, implementation of the package of measures to expand the service business is continuing. Other focal points include cutting product costs in both the Welding and Weaving segments. Though the overall environment remains challenging, Schlatter is in good shape. Given the above-average strength of new orders in 2018, they are likely to decline slightly in the 2019 financial year. For the current financial year the Board of Directors and Group Management are targeting group earnings above those of the previous year.

2019 Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors will recommend to the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2019, that the company should not make a dividend payment for the 2018 financial year.

