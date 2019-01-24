Financial year 2018: Schlatter increases net sales, order intake and profits

S c h l i e r e n, January 24, 2019. The Schlatter Group increased its net sales in the 2018 financial year by 10.2% to CHF 111.5 million (2017: CHF 101.1 million) and realised a 20.7% higher order intake of CHF 114.2 million to the previous year (2017: CHF 94.6 million). Order backlog as at 31.12.2018 stood at CHF 45.2 million (31.12.2017: CHF 42.5 million). The Schlatter Group expects an operating result (EBIT) for the financial year 2018 above the previous year of around CHF 3.8 million (2017: CHF 2.5 million) and a net profit of approximately CHF 3.7 million (2017: CHF 2.9 million)
The detailed annual results for 2018 will be published on March 19, 2019 by means of a press release and the annual report on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).
Preliminary financial figures 2018 (unaudited)
|
Schlatter Group
|
|
|
|
|
CHF Mio.
|
1st half year
2018
|
2nd half year
2018
|
Total
2018
|
Total
2017
|
Order intake
|
59.4
|
54.8
|
114.2
|
94.6
|
Net sales
|
53.7
|
57.8
|
111.5
|
101.1
|
Order backlog
per 30.6, 31.12 respectively
|
48.2
|
45.2
|
|
42.5
|
Segments
|
|
Welding
|
|
Weaving
|
CHF Mio.
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Order intake
|
94.8
|
73.8
|
19.4
|
20.8
|
Net sales
|
91.8
|
81.4
|
19.7
|
19.7
|
Order backlog per 31.12
|
37.5
|
34.5
|
7.7
|
8.0
Further information
Schlatter Industries AG
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone +41 44 732 71 70
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
Fax +41 44 732 45 02
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com
Agenda
19.03.2019 Publication of detailed annual results 2018
14.05.2019 Annual General Meeting
20.08.2019 Publication half-year results 2019