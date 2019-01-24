Financial year 2018: Schlatter increases net sales, order intake and profits

S c h l i e r e n, January 24, 2019. The Schlatter Group increased its net sales in the 2018 financial year by 10.2% to CHF 111.5 million (2017: CHF 101.1 million) and realised a 20.7% higher order intake of CHF 114.2 million to the previous year (2017: CHF 94.6 million). Order backlog as at 31.12.2018 stood at CHF 45.2 million (31.12.2017: CHF 42.5 million). The Schlatter Group expects an operating result (EBIT) for the financial year 2018 above the previous year of around CHF 3.8 million (2017: CHF 2.5 million) and a net profit of approximately CHF 3.7 million (2017: CHF 2.9 million)

The detailed annual results for 2018 will be published on March 19, 2019 by means of a press release and the annual report on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).

Preliminary financial figures 2018 (unaudited)

Schlatter Group CHF Mio. 1st half year 2018 2nd half year 2018 Total 2018 Total 2017 Order intake 59.4 54.8 114.2 94.6 Net sales 53.7 57.8 111.5 101.1 Order backlog per 30.6, 31.12 respectively 48.2 45.2 42.5

Segments Welding Weaving CHF Mio. 2018 2017 2018 2017 Order intake 94.8 73.8 19.4 20.8 Net sales 91.8 81.4 19.7 19.7 Order backlog per 31.12 37.5 34.5 7.7 8.0

Further information

Schlatter Industries AG

Werner Schmidli

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone +41 44 732 71 70

Mobile +41 79 343 62 62

Fax +41 44 732 45 02

werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com

Agenda

19.03.2019 Publication of detailed annual results 2018

14.05.2019 Annual General Meeting

20.08.2019 Publication half-year results 2019