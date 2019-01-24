Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schlatter Holding AG    STRN   CH0002277314

SCHLATTER HOLDING AG (STRN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Financial year 2018: Schlatter increases net sales, order intake and profits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 12:05am EST

Media Information

Financial year 2018: Schlatter increases net sales, order intake and profits

S c h l i e r e n, January 24, 2019. The Schlatter Group increased its net sales in the 2018 financial year by 10.2% to CHF 111.5 million (2017: CHF 101.1 million) and realised a 20.7% higher order intake of CHF 114.2 million to the previous year (2017: CHF 94.6 million). Order backlog as at 31.12.2018 stood at CHF 45.2 million (31.12.2017: CHF 42.5 million). The Schlatter Group expects an operating result (EBIT) for the financial year 2018 above the previous year of around CHF 3.8 million (2017: CHF 2.5 million) and a net profit of approximately CHF 3.7 million (2017: CHF 2.9 million)

The detailed annual results for 2018 will be published on March 19, 2019 by means of a press release and the annual report on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).

Preliminary financial figures 2018 (unaudited)

Schlatter Group

CHF Mio.

1st half year

2018

2nd half year

2018

Total

2018

Total

2017

Order intake

59.4

54.8

114.2

94.6

Net sales

53.7

57.8

111.5

101.1

Order backlog

per 30.6, 31.12 respectively

48.2

45.2

42.5

Segments

Welding

Weaving

CHF Mio.

2018

2017

2018

2017

Order intake

94.8

73.8

19.4

20.8

Net sales

91.8

81.4

19.7

19.7

Order backlog per 31.12

37.5

34.5

7.7

8.0

Further information

Schlatter Industries AG

Werner Schmidli

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone +41 44 732 71 70

Mobile +41 79 343 62 62

Fax +41 44 732 45 02

werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com

Agenda

19.03.2019 Publication of detailed annual results 2018

14.05.2019 Annual General Meeting

20.08.2019 Publication half-year results 2019

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.

This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHLATTER HOLDING AG
12:05aFINANCIAL YEAR 2018 : Schlatter increases net sales, order intake and profits
TE
2018SCHLATTER : August 21, 2018 Schlatter increases net sales and profit in the firs..
PU
2018H1 2018 : Schlatter increases net sales and profit
TE
2018SCHLATTER : July 17, 2018 Schlatter Group increases net sales and net profit for..
PU
2018The Schlatter Group increases net sales and net profit for the 1st half of th..
TE
20182017 FINANCIAL YEAR : Schlatter Group increases net sales and profit
TE
2018SCHLATTER HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2018SCHLATTER : January 25, 2018 Schlatter increases net sales and profits
PU
2018Schlatter increases net sales and profits
TE
2017Schlatter increases profit in the first half of 2017
TE
More news
Chart SCHLATTER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schlatter Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLATTER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer
Paul Alois Zumbühl Chairman
Roland Kasper Head-Operations
Reto Stettler CFO & Head-Finance & Information Technology
Beat Huber Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLATTER HOLDING AG12.96%41
FANUC CORP12.44%33 821
ATLAS COPCO7.41%30 145
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES3.65%28 412
INGERSOLL-RAND2.44%22 846
PARKER HANNIFIN5.14%20 957
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.