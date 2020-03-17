Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schlatter Industries AG    STRN   CH0002277314

SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG

(STRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2019 financial year: Schlatter Group posts lower net sales and profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Media information

2019 financial year: Schlatter Group posts lower net sales and profit

S c h l i e r e n, 17 March 2020. In the 2019 financial year, the Schlatter Group generated net sales of CHF 93.6 million (2018: CHF 111.5 million) and an order intake to the value of CHF 74.8 million (2018: CHF 114.2 million). The order backlog on 31.12.2019 stood at CHF 26.4 million (31.12.2018: CHF 45.2 million). The operating result (EBIT) for the period under review was positive at CHF 1.0 million (2018: CHF 3.8 million). With a consolidated net result of CHF 0.5 million (2018: CHF 3.7 million), the Group ended the 2019 financial year with a profit that was substantially below the prior year's result.

The Schlatter Group posted declines in both net sales and profit in the 2019 financial year. Economic sentiment in the markets was marked by uncertainties, making customers extremely reluctant to place orders. The Welding segment benefited from a good order backlog in the first half of the year, but the decline in orders made it impossible to maintain its good capacity utilisation in the second half. Even so, the Welding segment posted a substantial operating profit. In contrast, the Weaving segment suffered a significant loss due to low capacity utilisation. At the end of the year, the outlook in both segments' individual markets brightened somewhat. Given the order backlog as of 31.12.2019 and uncertainty about order intake, the Board of Directors and management expect lower revenues for the current financial year. However, they are striving to achieve at least a break-even result, excluding the corona effect. Should the measures taken worldwide to combat the corona virus last longer, this could have a negative impact on the 2020 financial statements.

Welding segment

Net sales in the Welding segment in the 2019 financial year totalled CHF 77.3 million (2018: CHF 91.8 million). At CHF 61.3 million, order intake was significantly down on the previous year's figure of CHF 94.8 million. The order backlog at the year-end stood at CHF 21.5 million (31.12.2018: CHF 37.5 million).

Given the decline in new orders in the period under review and the resulting poorer net revenue prospects for the 2020 financial year, Schlatter initiated a comprehensive cost-cutting programme in the Welding segment that will bear fruit in the 2020 financial year.

In spite of the current market weakness, the action taken in past years to increase productivity, along with heavy investment in new product development and measures taken to strengthen the presence in the market, give grounds for confidence.

Wire product area (systems for the manufacture of reinforcing and industrial mesh) The wire product area, Schlatter's most lucrative, was hit hardest by the decline in orders. Schlatter expects a moderate recovery, but revenues are still likely to be lower than they were in the past.

The continuing development of the MG950 industrial mesh product family and the range of products for the manufacture of reinforcing mesh, which has been modernised in past years, constitute a stable foundation for Schlatter's business.

Schlatter continues to make substantial investments in product development in the wire area: in the development of a new machine platform designed to reduce production costs and complexity, for example, in extended applications for the manufacture of new products on Schlatter systems, in automated solutions - especially in the area of industrial mesh - and in the development of digital products helping customers with system operation and manufacturing.

Rail welding product area

Sales of rail welding systems were unsatisfactory in the year under review. One reason for this is that the expansion of capacities for welding high-speed track in China has led to saturation. But new opportunities are presenting themselves in other regions, where governments have already given the go-ahead for numerous major new railway line construction projects.

Weaving segment

At CHF 13.5 million, order intake in the Weaving segment was down on the previous year (2018: CHF 19.4 million). Net sales in the year under review stood at CHF 16.4 million (2018: CHF 19.6 million). The order backlog as at 31.12.2019 stood at CHF 4.9 million (31.12.2018: CHF 7.7 million).

The Münster site suffered a substantial loss in the Weaving segment, due partly to lower net revenues and partly to cost and productivity problems, which must be addressed as a top priority. Comprehensive measures have been initiated to increase productivity.

The Münster site has also reduced its capacities and initiated cost-cutting measures in the Weaving segment. The objective is to substantially reduce the site's profit threshold. In addition, a service initiative has been launched to increase both customer satisfaction and net revenues.

Development of new business fields in the technical textiles area

The volatile market for weaving machines for the production of paper machine clothing is leading to sharp fluctuations in capacity utilisation at the Münster site. A product development project launched in 2019 will enable us to enter growth markets for the production of other technical weaves, reducing Schlatter's dependence on the volatile market for weaving machines for the production of paper machine clothing and generating growth.

Outlook

The Schlatter Group benefited from the positive sentiment in the markets in the three years before 2019. During that period, Schlatter successfully launched product innovations, intensified marketing activities in regions where the Group had previously been under-represented, and significantly expanded its service business.

The decline in net sales and in the overall result in the 2019 financial year presents Schlatter with challenges that are now being actively addressed - with comprehensive cost-cutting measures affecting both segments, for example, by reducing capacities at the largest sites, and with measures to increase productivity that are already in the course of implementation.

The medium-term measures are being consistently pursued - among them higher-than-average investment in product development and intensive marketing, both of which will help to strengthen the market position.

Given the order backlog as of 31.12.2019 and uncertainty about order intake, the Board of Directors and management expect lower revenues for the current financial year. However, they are striving to achieve at least a break-even result, excluding the corona effect. Should the measures taken worldwide to combat the corona virus last longer, this could have a negative impact on the 2020 financial statements.

2020 Annual General Meeting

At the General Meeting on 4 May 2020 the Board of Directors will propose that no dividend be paid for the 2019 financial year.

The full 2019 Annual Report can be downloaded from the Schlatter Group website: http://www.schlattergroup.com/de/investor-relations/geschaefts-_und_semesterberichte/

Further information

Schlatter Industries AG

Werner Schmidli

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone +41 44 732 71 70

Mobile +41 79 343 62 62

werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com

Agenda

17.03.2020

Publication of detailed annual results 2019 (press release and publication of annual report on the website of the company)

04.05.2020

Annual General Meeting

18.08.2020

Publication of half-year results 2020

Key figures of the Schlatter Group

2019

2018

Net sales

CHF million

93.6

111.5

Change compared to previous year

%

-16.0

10.2

Operating result (EBIT)

CHF million

1.0

3.8

in % of net sales

%

1.0

3.4

Net result

CHF million

0.5

3.7

in % of net sales

%

0.5

3.3

Order intake

CHF million

74.8

114.2

Order backlog

CHF million

26.4

45.2

Headcount at period end

FTEs

344

373

Average headcount

FTEs

362

357

Interest-bearing liabilities

CHF million

9.0

1.1

Net financial position (debt)1

CHF million

-5.5

12.4

Gearing2

%

18.8

0.0

Free cash flow3

CHF million

-17.9

2.2

Current assets

CHF million

39.7

51.4

Non-current assets

CHF million

18.6

7.3

Liabilities

CHF million

29.0

29.8

Equity

CHF million

29.3

28.9

Equity ratio

%

50.2

49.2

Return on equity (ROE)4

%

1.8

13.7

Key share figures

Share capital as of December 31

CHF 1,000

17,675

17,675

Total registered shares

No.

1,104,704

1,104,704

Registered shares entitled to dividend payments

No.

1,104,704

1,104,704

Net result per registered share5

CHF

0.46

3.37

Equity per registered share5

CHF

26.49

26.16

Dividend per registered share

CHF

06

0

Payout ratio

%

06

0

Share price development

High

CHF

46.80

50.50

Low

CHF

31.20

32.40

Year-end

CHF

35.80

32.40

Market capitalization

High

CHF million

51.7

55.8

Low

CHF million

34.5

35.8

Year-end

CHF million

39.5

35.8

1

Net financial position (debt): cash and cash equivalents less interest-bearing liabilities

2

Gearing: net financial position divided by equity

3

Cash flow from operating activities less purchase of tangible fixed assets and intangible assets, plus sale of tangible fixed assets and intangible assets

4

Net result divided by average equity

5

Determined on the basis of dividend-entitled shares

6

In accordance to the proposal to the Annual General Meeting of May 4, 2020

Schlatter Gruppe (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high quality production equipment.

This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG
01:06aMARCH 17, 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 : Schlatter Group posts lower net sales and p..
PU
01:05a2019 FINANCIAL YEAR : Schlatter Group posts lower net sales and profit
TE
01/23JANUARY 23, 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 : Schlatter with lower net sales and profit..
PU
01/23FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 : Schlatter with lower net sales and profits
TE
2019SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES : December 18, 2019 Schlatter expects lower net sales and e..
PU
2019Schlatter expects lower net sales and earnings below the previous year
TE
2019SCHLATTER : August 20, 2019 Schlatter confirms results for first half of 2019
PU
2019Schlatter confirms results for first half of 2019
TE
2019MARCH 19, 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 : Schlatter Group increases net sales and pro..
PU
20192018 FINANCIAL YEAR : Schlatter Group increases net sales and profit
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 35,4 M
Chart SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Schlatter Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 32,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer
Paul Alois Zumbühl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Kasper Head-Operations
Reto Stettler CFO & Head-Finance & Information Technology
Beat Huber Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG-10.61%37
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.17%35 127
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.04%33 268
FANUC CORPORATION-3.41%25 637
INGERSOLL-RAND-22.18%24 660
FORTIVE CORPORATION-32.14%20 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group