Schlatter Industries : July 10, 2020 Schlatter expects lower net sales and loss in the first half of 2020

Schlatter expects lower net sales and loss in the first half of 2020

S c h l i e r e n , July 10, 2020. The effects of the corona pandemic have led to a significant de-cline in net sales and order intake. Due to the weakness of demand, the Group will therefore post a significant loss in the first half of the year. The market environment remains uncertain and volatile and is highly dependent on the further course of the pandemic.

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weav-ing and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and highquality production equipment.

