Schlatter expects lower net sales and loss in the first half of 2020

07/10/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Media information

S c h l i e r e n , July 10, 2020. The effects of the corona pandemic have led to a significant decline in net sales and order intake. Due to the weakness of demand, the Group will therefore post a significant loss in the first half of the year. The market environment remains uncertain and volatile and is highly dependent on the further course of the pandemic.

Further information

Schlatter Industries AG

Werner Schmidli

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone +41 44 732 71 70

Mobile +41 79 343 62 62

werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com

Agenda

18.08.2020

Publication of half-year results 2020

26.01.2021

Publication of key figures of financial year 2020

30.03.2021

Publication of detailed annual results 2020 (press release and publication of
annual report on the website of the company)

04.05.2021

Annual General Meeting

Schlatter Gruppe (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and highquality production equipment.

This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials
Sales 2019 93,6 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
Net income 2019 0,51 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net Debt 2019 5,42 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
P/E ratio 2019 77,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 32,3 M 34,3 M 34,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 344
Free-Float 25,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer
Paul Alois Zumbühl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Kasper Head-Operations
Reto Stettler CFO & Head-Finance & Information Technology
Beat Huber Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG-18.44%34
ATLAS COPCO AB7.25%50 941
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.23%41 488
FANUC CORPORATION-3.44%34 483
SANDVIK AB-2.00%24 407
FORTIVE CORPORATION-10.62%23 008
