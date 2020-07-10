Schlatter expects lower net sales and loss in the first half of 2020

S c h l i e r e n , July 10, 2020. The effects of the corona pandemic have led to a significant decline in net sales and order intake. Due to the weakness of demand, the Group will therefore post a significant loss in the first half of the year. The market environment remains uncertain and volatile and is highly dependent on the further course of the pandemic.
Schlatter Industries AG
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone +41 44 732 71 70
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com
|
18.08.2020
|
Publication of half-year results 2020
|
26.01.2021
|
Publication of key figures of financial year 2020
|
30.03.2021
|
Publication of detailed annual results 2020 (press release and publication of
annual report on the website of the company)
|
04.05.2021
|
Annual General Meeting