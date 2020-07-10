Schlatter expects lower net sales and loss in the first half of 2020

S c h l i e r e n , July 10, 2020. The effects of the corona pandemic have led to a significant decline in net sales and order intake. Due to the weakness of demand, the Group will therefore post a significant loss in the first half of the year. The market environment remains uncertain and volatile and is highly dependent on the further course of the pandemic.

