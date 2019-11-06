Log in
SCHLOSS WACHENHEIM AG    SWA   DE0007229007

SCHLOSS WACHENHEIM AG

(SWA)
Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
11/06/2019 | 04:20am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schloss Wachenheim AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.11.2019 / 10:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2019 German: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2019-2020


06.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG
Niederkircher Straße 27
54294 Trier
Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

905767  06.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=905767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
NameTitle
Oliver Gloden Chairman-Management Board
Nick Günther Reh Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Schlimbach Head-Finance, Investor Relations & HR
Wilhelm Max Ludwig Seiler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Göbel Member-Supervisory Board
