SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

(SLB)
News 
News

Schlumberger Reports Lower 2Q Revenue Amid Drop in Oil-Services Demand

07/24/2020 | 07:38am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Schlumberger Ltd. on Friday reported a sharp fall in second-quarter revenue as supply-and-demand imbalances during the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the global oil industry.

The Houston-based provider of oil-field services recorded a first-quarter loss of $3.43 billion, or $2.47 a share, compared with a profit of $492 million, or 35 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding charges and credits, the company reported earning a profit of 5 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected an adjusted loss of 1 cent a share.

Schlumberger's revenue in the quarter was $5.36 billion, a decline of 35% compared with the $8.27 billion of revenue it achieved in last year's second quarter. Analysts had forecast revenue of $5.37 billion.

Revenue from the company's production segment declined 48% year-over-year to $1.62 billion. Drilling revenue was down 28% to $1.73 billion, and reservoir-characterization revenue was 32% lower at $1.05 billion.

Schlumberger's second-quarter adjusted results stripped out more than $3 billion of after-tax expenses such as workforce-reduction charges and a variety of impairments. Schlumberger incurred $950 million of after-tax expenses related to workforce reductions in the quarter, the company said. Fixed-asset impairments were $614 million, inventory write-downs were $554 million and right-of-use asset impairments were $244 million, all on an after-tax basis.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 43.28 Delayed Quote.-32.91%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 0.68% 19.3 Delayed Quote.-51.99%
WTI 0.02% 41.065 Delayed Quote.-32.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 145 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 967 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,32x
Yield 2020 3,89%
Capitalization 26 785 M 26 785 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 96,6%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-51.99%26 785
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-42.05%12 940
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-34.88%10 933
DIALOG GROUP10.14%5 034
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-50.06%4 857
TECHNIPFMC PLC-63.11%3 554
