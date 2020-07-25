What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Goldman Sachs reached a $3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia over the firm's role in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from government investment fund 1MDB.

Oil-field services giant Schlumberger is cutting about 21,000 jobs as oil producers slash spending amid a historic drop in prices.

Former Bridgewater co-CEO Murray filed suit against the firm, alleging it is withholding an estimated $20 million to $100 million in deferred compensation.

Bridgewater has laid off several dozen employees across the company this month.

Airbus agreed with Spain and France to change some financial-support agreements, in a bid to end a trade dispute with the U.S.

NRG agreed to buy rival electricity firm Direct Energy for $3.6 billion, marking one of the energy sector's largest deals so far this year.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday. All three major indexes posted losses for the week as shares of some tech heavyweights faltered.

McDonald's will require all U.S. customers to wear masks in its stores beginning next month.