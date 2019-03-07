Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Schlumberger NV    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER NV

(SLB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schlumberger : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:04pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

PROXY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 14(a) OF THE SECURITIES

EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

(Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14A-6(E)(2))

Definitive Proxy Statement

Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12

SCHLUMBERGER N.V. (SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED)

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

  • (1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

  • (4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

  • (5) Total fee paid:

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the form or schedule and the date of its filing.

  • (1) Amount Previously Paid:

  • (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

  • (3) Filing Party:

  • (4) Date Filed:

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHLUMBERGER NV
06:04pSCHLUMBERGER : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
03/01SCHLUMBERGER LIMITE : NV Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/21SCHLUMBERGER : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to..
PU
02/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, UBS, YouTube, Standard Chartered
02/20ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and Schlumberger Enter Joint Venture Agreement to Create S..
AQ
02/19Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger to Create Oilfield Solutions JV
DJ
02/19SCHLUMBERGER : Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger Enter Joint Venture Agreemen..
BU
02/19SCHLUMBERGER : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten perc..
PU
02/14SCHLUMBERGER : Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
AQ
02/12SCHLUMBERGER : Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 33 351 M
EBIT 2019 3 347 M
Net income 2019 2 296 M
Debt 2019 13 632 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 26,01
P/E ratio 2020 17,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 60 110 M
Chart SCHLUMBERGER NV
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 54,1 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Ayat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ashok Belani Executive Vice President-Technology
Justin Rounce Senior Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Michael E. Marks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV24.14%60 110
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO26.09%27 268
HALLIBURTON COMPANY8.50%25 164
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO6.26%10 472
TECHNIPFMC12.31%9 898
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 501
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.