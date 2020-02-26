Log in
Schlumberger : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

02/26/2020 | 05:02pm EST

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) will hold a conference call on April 17, 2020 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 within North America or +1 (409) 207-6955 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and the access code is 4013483.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until May 17, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 within North America or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside of North America, and giving the access code 8905486.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world’s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 105,000 people who represent over 170 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry’s most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably.

Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.slb.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 622 M
EBIT 2020 3 186 M
Net income 2020 2 248 M
Debt 2020 13 096 M
Yield 2020 6,82%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
EV / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 40 729 M
Chart SCHLUMBERGER NV
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 43,40  $
Last Close Price 29,34  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Khaled Al-Mogharbel Executive Vice President-Operations
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV-23.06%40 729
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-22.31%16 727
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-24.00%12 168
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-19.24%7 808
TECHNIPFMC PLC-28.78%6 827
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD2.45%4 461
