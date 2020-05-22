Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call PARIS --(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2020-- Regulatory News: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on July 24, 2020 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020 . The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am US Eastern time and a press release

Log in
05/22/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

05/22/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2020-- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on July 24, 2020 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 within North America or +1 (409) 207-6955 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and the access code is 4013483.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until August 24, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 within North America or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside of North America, and giving the access code 7688409.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 103,000 people as of the end of first quarter of 2020 who represent over 170 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably.

Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.slb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005020/en/

Simon Farrant - Vice President of Investor Relations, Schlumberger LimitedJoy V. Domingo - Director of Investor Relations, Schlumberger Limited
Office +1 (713) 375-3535
investor-relations@slb.com

Source: Schlumberger Limited

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 17:06:03 UTC
