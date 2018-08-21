Log in
SCHLUMBERGER NV (SLB)
Schlumberger : Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

08/21/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on October 19, 2018 to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2018.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (800) 288-8967 within North America or +1 (612) 333-4911 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, and ask for the “Schlumberger Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until November 19, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 475-6701 within North America or +1 (320) 365-3844 outside of North America, and giving the access code 453092.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Working in more than 85 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.

Schlumberger Limited has principal offices in Paris, Houston, London and The Hague, and reported revenues of $30.44 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.slb.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 985 M
EBIT 2018 3 729 M
Net income 2018 2 490 M
Debt 2018 14 408 M
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 35,10
P/E ratio 2019 22,61
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
Capitalization 86 964 M
Chart SCHLUMBERGER NV
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 77,7 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Ayat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ashok Belani Executive Vice President-Technology
Justin Rounce Senior Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Michael E. Marks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV-6.77%86 964
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.21%35 169
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-1.99%34 092
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO22.63%16 774
TECHNIPFMC-9.49%12 740
JOHN WOOD GROUP1.75%5 700
