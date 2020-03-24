Log in
SCHLUMBERGER NV

SCHLUMBERGER NV

(SLB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/24 01:00:57 pm
14.015 USD   +9.24%
12:27pSCHLUMBERGER : Up; Cutting Capital Spending
DJ
10:27aSCHLUMBERGER : Cutting Capital Spending Amid Covid-19
DJ
09:09aSCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Schlumberger : Cutting Capital Spending Amid Covid-19

03/24/2020 | 10:27am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Schlumberger Ltd. said it is cutting capital spending by up to 30% from 2019 levels amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares were up 9% to $13.96 in early trading.

The company, which provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry, said the magnitude of the reduction depends on changes to customer plans.

The company said it is implementing a "downturn playbook" with strict cost control and cash discipline.

Schlumberger said will accelerate North America land operations restructuring and personnel and compensation reductions.

The company said its second-quarter outlook for North America land operations is for a rapid reduction in rig counts and completions activity. Rig count is projected to potentially reach 2016 trough levels, Schlumberger said.

Internationally, the company said that it expects that in the second quarter the escalating Covid-19 situation will impact field crews and some operations. The company said it is planning for reduced activity due to customer budget cuts.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 901 M
EBIT 2020 2 696 M
Net income 2020 1 735 M
Debt 2020 12 919 M
Yield 2020 15,4%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 17 810 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 29,83  $
Last Close Price 12,83  $
Spread / Highest target 329%
Spread / Average Target 133%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Khaled Al-Mogharbel Executive Vice President-Operations
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV-64.48%19 823
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-60.98%6 535
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-78.59%4 444
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-61.08%3 933
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD4.48%3 628
TECHNIPFMC PLC-70.62%2 819
