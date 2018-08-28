Log in
Schlumberger : Introduces New MEMS Gyro Surveying Service

08/28/2018 | 05:07am CEST

Schlumberger Introduces New MEMS Gyro Surveying Service

GyroSphere MEMS gyro-while-drilling service increases drilling survey efficiency and reliability with new microelectromechanical technology

STAVANGER, Norway, August 28, 2018-Schlumberger today introduced the GyroSphere* MEMS gyro-while-drilling service at Offshore Northern Seas (ONS). The GyroSphere service responds to the needs of E&P companies for a faster and more rugged, gyro-surveying while-drilling tool that increases drilling efficiency and reliability while reducing drilling risks.

As the first application of microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology for gyro surveying while drilling in the oilfield, the GyroSphere sensor performs gyro surveys faster than conventional systems and avoids the need for recalibration between runs. Solid-state technology enables the GyroSphere sensor to withstand the downhole shock and vibration that occur during drilling beyond the limits of current gyro technologies. Additionally, the GyroSphere service can reduce gyro survey uncertainty by up to 45%, providing more accurate access to smaller reservoir targets.

'The GyroSphere service substantially improves operational efficiency by enabling gyro surveying without taking any additional rig time,' said Tarek Rizk, president, Drilling & Measurements, Schlumberger. 'Two surveys can be completed using the GyroSphere service in the same amount of time conventional gyros take to start just one.'

The GyroSphere service has been proven through extensive testing and field trials in the North Sea, Ecuador, Africa, and Russia. In Russia, the GyroSphere service enabled a customer to avoid wellbore collisions while accessing reservoirs from existing structures, eliminating drilling risks associated with deploying conventional gyro surveys.

For more information on the GyroSphere service, visit www.slb.com/gyrosphere.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Working in more than 85 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.

Schlumberger Limited has principal offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $30.44 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.slb.com.

###

*Mark of Schlumberger

For further information, contact:

Joao Felix
Director of Corporate Communication
Schlumberger Limited
Tel: +1 (713) 375-3535
communication@slb.com

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 03:06:07 UTC
