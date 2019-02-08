Schlumberger : Names Le Peuch as Chief Operating Officer

By Michael Dabaie

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) said Friday it appointed Olivier Le Peuch as chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Previously, Mr. Le Peuch was executive vice president reservoir and infrastructure, responsible for the management of the Cameron product lines, including OneSubsea.

Prior to his most recent position, Mr. Le Peuch held a variety of management positions, including president of the Cameron product lines and president of Schlumberger Completions.

