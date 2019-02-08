Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Schlumberger NV    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER NV (SLB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 02/08 01:40:56 pm
42.5250 USD   -2.15%
07:33aSCHLUMBERGER : Names Le Peuch as Chief Operating Officer
DJ
07:01aSCHLUMBERGER : Appoints Chief Operating Officer
BU
02/04Schlumberger Drops Bid for Eurasia Drilling Stake -- Reuters
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schlumberger : Names Le Peuch as Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 07:33am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) said Friday it appointed Olivier Le Peuch as chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Previously, Mr. Le Peuch was executive vice president reservoir and infrastructure, responsible for the management of the Cameron product lines, including OneSubsea.

Prior to his most recent position, Mr. Le Peuch held a variety of management positions, including president of the Cameron product lines and president of Schlumberger Completions.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SCHLUMBERGER NV 0.53% 38 Real-time Quote.15.24%
SCHLUMBERGER NV -3.57% 43.46 Delayed Quote.24.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHLUMBERGER NV
07:33aSCHLUMBERGER : Names Le Peuch as Chief Operating Officer
DJ
07:10aSCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
07:01aSCHLUMBERGER : Appoints Chief Operating Officer
BU
02/04Schlumberger Drops Bid for Eurasia Drilling Stake -- Reuters
DJ
01/30U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
RE
01/29U.S. energy companies respond to sanctions on Venezuela's oil firm
RE
01/28Venezuela's Guaido aims at control of PDVSA, Citgo as U.S. imposes sanctions
RE
01/23SCHLUMBERGER : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
01/23SCHLUMBERGER : Notice of disclosure filed in Exchange Act quarterly and annual r..
PU
01/23SCHLUMBERGER : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the comp..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 33 384 M
EBIT 2019 3 364 M
Net income 2019 2 323 M
Debt 2019 13 708 M
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 26,06
P/E ratio 2020 17,69
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 60 104 M
Chart SCHLUMBERGER NV
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 54,2 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Ayat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ashok Belani Executive Vice President-Technology
Justin Rounce Senior Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Michael E. Marks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV24.92%60 104
HALLIBURTON COMPANY14.75%26 719
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO15.72%25 242
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO11.44%10 980
TECHNIPFMC15.02%10 137
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 882
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.