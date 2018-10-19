Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Schlumberger : Profit Rises as Global Energy Activity Remains Strong

10/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Schlumberger Ltd.'s (SLB) profit rose 18% in the latest period from a year earlier as the oil-field services company benefited from stronger energy development activity world-wide.

Schlumberger's profit in the third quarter was $644 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $545 million, or 39 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, profit was 46 cents a share, up from 42 cents a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of 45 cents a share.

Revenue rose 8% to $8.5 billion, as North American revenue rose 23% and international revenue rose 1%.

Schlumberger said outlook for global economic growth and oil demand remains solid.

Schlumberger said there is a need for a multiyear increase in investment in energy exploration and production ventures world-wide.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
SCHLUMBERGER NV -1.37% 58.43 Delayed Quote.-11.63%
SCHLUMBERGER NV 0.39% 51.4 Real-time Quote.-8.34%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 476 M
EBIT 2018 3 507 M
Net income 2018 2 395 M
Debt 2018 14 272 M
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 33,52
P/E ratio 2019 22,91
EV / Sales 2018 2,84x
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
Capitalization 80 874 M
Chart SCHLUMBERGER NV
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 73,5 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Ayat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ashok Belani Executive Vice President-Technology
Justin Rounce Senior Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Michael E. Marks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.63%80 874
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-3.00%33 488
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.97%33 436
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.10%15 592
TECHNIPFMC-3.93%13 359
JOHN WOOD GROUP12.22%6 521
