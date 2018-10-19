Schlumberger : Profit Rises as Global Energy Activity Remains Strong

By Bowdeya Tweh



Schlumberger Ltd.'s (SLB) profit rose 18% in the latest period from a year earlier as the oil-field services company benefited from stronger energy development activity world-wide.

Schlumberger's profit in the third quarter was $644 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $545 million, or 39 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, profit was 46 cents a share, up from 42 cents a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of 45 cents a share.

Revenue rose 8% to $8.5 billion, as North American revenue rose 23% and international revenue rose 1%.

Schlumberger said outlook for global economic growth and oil demand remains solid.

Schlumberger said there is a need for a multiyear increase in investment in energy exploration and production ventures world-wide.

