SCHLUMBERGER NV (SLB)
Schlumberger : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

01/22/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

01/18/2019

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value Per Share

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value Per Share

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value Per Share

01/18/2019

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value Per Share

109,380

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value Per Share

F o l l o wi n g

M

2,645

A

$37.845

81,710

D

122,355

A

$37.845

F

2,277

D

$43.97

201,788

D

D

$44.05

3,396

ISl Int'l P/s Plan

Explanation of Responses:

1. This option became exercisable in five equal annual installments beginning January 22, 2010.

/s/ Saul R. Laureles, Attorney-01/22/2019 in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting PersonDate

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 22:53:05 UTC
