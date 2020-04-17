Schlumberger : Swings to 1Q Loss

By Dave Sebastian

Schlumberger Ltd. swung to a loss for the first quarter, led by an impairment charge driven by the significant decline in market valuations in March, as the clash between the world's largest oil producers exacerbated the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's largest oil-field services company on Friday posted net loss of $7.38 billion, or $5.32 a share, compared with a profit of $421 million, or 30 cents a share, in the same period last year. The company said it booked an $8.5 billion pretax charge for the recent quarter.

Excluding charges, earnings were 25 cents a share, ahead of the 24 cents a share analysts had expected.

A standoff between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production cuts and a sharp drop in demand caused by the pandemic have led to a big decline in oil prices.

"This double black swan event created simultaneous shocks in oil supply and demand resulting in the most challenging environment for the industry in many decades," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said.

Revenue fell about 5% to $7.46 billion from a year earlier. Analysts had expected $7.53 billion for the quarter.

North America revenue fell 17% year-over-year to $2.28 billion, while international revenue rose 2% to $5.12 billion. The company has said it is scaling back from the U.S. and focusing on international projects as a slowdown in shale drilling reverberates through the industry.

Schlumberger on Thursday reduced its quarterly cash dividend by 75% to 12.5 cents a share, payable July 9 to shareholders as of June 3, it said.

The company has said it was cutting capital spending by up to 30% from 2019 levels amid the pandemic.

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 07:43 a.m. ET because the original incorrectly stated the company approved a quarterly cash dividend of 1.25 cents a share. Schlumberger Ltd. reduced its quarterly cash dividend by 75% to 12.5 cents a share.