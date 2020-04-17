Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Schlumberger NV    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER NV

(SLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schlumberger : Swings to 1Q Loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:31am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Schlumberger Ltd. swung to a loss for the first quarter, led by an impairment charge driven by the significant decline in market valuations in March, as the clash between the world's largest oil producers exacerbated the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's largest oil-field services company on Friday posted net loss of $7.38 billion, or $5.32 a share, compared with a profit of $421 million, or 30 cents a share, in the same period last year. The company said it booked an $8.5 billion pretax charge for the recent quarter.

Excluding charges, earnings were 25 cents a share, ahead of the 24 cents a share analysts had expected.

A standoff between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production cuts and a sharp drop in demand caused by the pandemic have led to a big decline in oil prices.

"This double black swan event created simultaneous shocks in oil supply and demand resulting in the most challenging environment for the industry in many decades," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said.

Revenue fell about 5% to $7.46 billion from a year earlier. Analysts had expected $7.53 billion for the quarter.

North America revenue fell 17% year-over-year to $2.28 billion, while international revenue rose 2% to $5.12 billion. The company has said it is scaling back from the U.S. and focusing on international projects as a slowdown in shale drilling reverberates through the industry.

Schlumberger on Thursday reduced its quarterly cash dividend by 75% to 12.5 cents a share, payable July 9 to shareholders as of June 3, it said.

The company has said it was cutting capital spending by up to 30% from 2019 levels amid the pandemic.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 07:43 a.m. ET because the original incorrectly stated the company approved a quarterly cash dividend of 1.25 cents a share. Schlumberger Ltd. reduced its quarterly cash dividend by 75% to 12.5 cents a share.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SCHLUMBERGER NV -4.62% 14.05 Delayed Quote.-65.05%
WTI -7.71% 18.46 Delayed Quote.-62.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHLUMBERGER NV
07:31aSCHLUMBERGER : Swings to 1Q Loss
DJ
07:05aSCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
06:51aSCHLUMBERGER : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/14SCHLUMBERGER NV : quaterly earnings release
04/01SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
03/31SCHLUMBERGER : Announces New EU Home Member State
PU
03/31SCHLUMBERGER :  Schlumberger Announces New EU Home Member State
BU
03/24SCHLUMBERGER : Up; Cutting Capital Spending
DJ
03/24SCHLUMBERGER : Cutting Capital Spending Amid Covid-19
DJ
03/24SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 161 M
EBIT 2020 1 210 M
Net income 2020 694 M
Debt 2020 13 340 M
Yield 2020 12,0%
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
P/E ratio 2021 71,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,41x
Capitalization 19 504 M
Chart SCHLUMBERGER NV
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 21,05  $
Last Close Price 14,05  $
Spread / Highest target 291%
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Khaled Al-Mogharbel Executive Vice President-Operations
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV-65.05%19 504
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-49.63%8 231
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-72.74%5 825
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-56.69%4 212
DIALOG GROUP0.00%4 147
TECHNIPFMC PLC-65.39%3 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group