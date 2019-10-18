Log in
SCHLUMBERGER NV    SLB

SCHLUMBERGER NV

(SLB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/18 01:39:17 pm
32.2400 USD   +1.10%
07:24aSchlumberger Swings to Loss on Pretax Charges
DJ
06:51aSCHLUMBERGER : Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/17Schlumberger 3Q Revenue Likely to Be Around Last Year's -- Earnings Preview
DJ
Schlumberger Swings to Loss on Pretax Charges

10/18/2019 | 07:24am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) swung to a third-quarter loss as it recorded pretax charges such as goodwill, intangible assets and fixed assets.

The Houston company Friday reported a loss for the third quarter of $11.38 billion, or $8.22 a share, compared with a profit of $644 million, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting a profit 41 cents a share. Schlumberger said it recorded a $12.7 billion pretax charge.

Excluding charges and credits, earnings were 43 cents a share, compared with 46 cents a share in the prior year. Analysts were expecting 40 cents a share.

Revenue rose to $8.54 billion from $8.5 billion. Analysts were expecting $8.5 billion.

Schlumberger's North American revenue declined to $2.85 billion from $3.19 billion a year ago, while international revenue rose to $5.63 billion from $5.22 billion.

The company saw a slower production growth rate in North America as operators maintained capital discipline by reducing drilling and fracturing activity, Schlumberger Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch, who took the helm in August, said in prepared remarks.

"Our year-to-date high single-digit international revenue growth continues to be underpinned by international investment levels," Mr. Le Peuch said. "Market uncertainty, however, is weighing on future oil demand outlook in a climate where trade concerns are seen as challenging global economic growth."

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.38% 60.08 Delayed Quote.9.34%
SCHLUMBERGER NV -0.19% 31.89 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
WTI 1.08% 54.49 Delayed Quote.17.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 189 M
EBIT 2019 3 015 M
Net income 2019 2 052 M
Debt 2019 13 592 M
Yield 2019 6,27%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 44 104 M
Chart SCHLUMBERGER NV
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 43,98  $
Last Close Price 31,89  $
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Ayat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ashok Belani Executive Vice President-Technology
Nikolay Kudryavtsev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.61%44 104
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-31.15%16 214
BAKER HUGHES2.28%14 333
TECHNIPFMC17.47%10 282
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-20.08%7 926
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD--.--%4 638
