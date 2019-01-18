Schlumberger Up Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Schlumberger NV (SLB) is currently at $44.14, up $2.77 or 6.7%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 3, 2018 when it closed at $46.30

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 30, 2011 when it rose 6.96%

-- Earlier Friday, Schlumberger reported fourth-quarter net income of $538 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.26 billion, or a loss of $1.63 a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 36 cents a share on a reported and adjusted basis

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.01% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 29, 2016 when it rose 10.25%

-- Up 22.34% month-to-date

-- Down 42.24% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 19, 2018), when it closed at $76.42

-- Up 6.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 22, 2016 when it rose as much as 7.81%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:38:07 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet