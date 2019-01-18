Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Schlumberger NV    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER NV (SLB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schlumberger Up Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 11:02am EST

Schlumberger NV (SLB) is currently at $44.14, up $2.77 or 6.7%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 3, 2018 when it closed at $46.30

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 30, 2011 when it rose 6.96%

-- Earlier Friday, Schlumberger reported fourth-quarter net income of $538 million, or 39 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.26 billion, or a loss of $1.63 a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 36 cents a share on a reported and adjusted basis

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.01% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 29, 2016 when it rose 10.25%

-- Up 22.34% month-to-date

-- Down 42.24% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 19, 2018), when it closed at $76.42

-- Up 6.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 22, 2016 when it rose as much as 7.81%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:38:07 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 24586.08 Delayed Quote.4.47%
NASDAQ 100 0.97% 6785.396 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 7153.436 Delayed Quote.5.86%
S&P 500 1.03% 2662.69 Delayed Quote.5.15%
SCHLUMBERGER NV 7.71% 39 Real-time Quote.10.67%
SCHLUMBERGER NV 6.84% 44.2698 Delayed Quote.14.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHLUMBERGER NV
11:02aSchlumberger Up Over 6% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
10:41aSCHLUMBERGER : shares rise on lower 2019 capex, international outlook
RE
10:09aWall Street rises on trade optimism, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
08:57aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, RBS, American Express, Netflix...
07:55aSCHLUMBERGER : Swings to 4Q Profit, Led by North American Sales
DJ
07:07aSCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
07:02aSCHLUMBERGER : Announces Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results
BU
01/16SCHLUMBERGER : Subsea Integration Alliance Awarded Integrated EPCIC Contracts Of..
PU
01/04GLOBAL LINER HANGERS MARKET WORTH $1 : 3.98%: Global Market Estimates Research &..
AQ
2018SCHLUMBERGER : Iraq in Deal with Schlumberger to Drill 40 Wells in Majnoon Oilfi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 706 M
EBIT 2018 3 342 M
Net income 2018 2 105 M
Debt 2018 14 531 M
Yield 2018 4,83%
P/E ratio 2018 27,22
P/E ratio 2019 22,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 57 289 M
Chart SCHLUMBERGER NV
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 56,1 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Ayat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ashok Belani Executive Vice President-Technology
Justin Rounce Senior Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Michael E. Marks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV14.33%57 289
HALLIBURTON COMPANY16.25%27 070
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.67%24 476
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO15.91%11 420
TECHNIPFMC18.85%10 483
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 356
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.