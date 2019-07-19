Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Schlumberger NV    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER NV

(SLB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schlumberger : names new CEO as North American business faces softer demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 10:57am EDT

(Reuters) - Schlumberger NV said on Friday Chief Operating Officer Olivier Le Peuch will replace its chief executive, Paal Kibsgaard, as the company looks to shore up its position as a leader in drilling technology.

The world's largest oilfield services provider also reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, as demand in international markets countered weakness in North America.

Its second quarter earnings were in line with analysts' expectations, but shares were down 2.4 percent at $37.85 in early trading amid underwhelming margins and soft demand for services in North America.

"North America remains a challenging environment," Le Peuch told investors during the company's quarterly conference call, pointing to softer pricing and an oversupply of equipment, particularly in hydraulic fracturing.

International revenue rose 8% to $5.46 billion (£4.36 billion) in the second quarter, while it fell 11% to $2.8 billion in North America.

"We can imagine modest softening of third quarter 2019 outlook for drilling margins," Brad Handler, an analysts for Jefferies wrote in a note on Friday.

The management shakeup comes as the oilfield services industry has been hit by weaker demand from oil producers, which have cut spending to satisfy investors seeking higher returns. Efficiency gains are also enabling companies to extract more oil with fewer resources.

A veteran who has been with the company for more than three decades, Le Peuch, 55, in February was named chief operating officer, a role Kibsgaard, 52, held before his elevation to the top role in August 2011.

Mark Papa, an investor who built independent EOG Resources into one of the most profitable U.S. shale companies, will become non-executive chairman, replacing Kibsgaard, the company also said.

Schlumberger has benefited from an uptick in activity in international markets since 2018 after a prolonged slump in oil prices, but its earnings have also been hampered by softer demand for some services in North America.

Under Le Peuch, the company will continue to move away from some capital intensive businesses, such as its Schlumberger Production Management (SPM) unit. It is focused on monetizing SPM investments in Canada and Argentina, executives said, and also is in the process of divesting three other business that will generate proceeds of around $1 billion.

Net income rose about 14% to $492 million in the second quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share, in line with analysts' estimate, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

The Houston-based company reported revenue of $8.27 billion, beating estimates of $8.11 billion.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHLUMBERGER NV
10:57aSCHLUMBERGER : names new CEO as North American business faces softer demand
RE
10:25aSchlumberger Elevates Le Peuch to CEO as Kibsgaard to Retire -- Update
DJ
09:48aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise Even As Fed Tempers Expectations For A 50 Basis-..
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:32aSchlumberger Reports Higher 2Q Profit, Sales Fall Slightly
DJ
07:16aSCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
07:12aPAAL KIBSGAARD : Schlumberger Elevates Le Peuch to CEO as Kibsgaard to Retire
DJ
07:02aSCHLUMBERGER : Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06:47aSCHLUMBERGER : Appoints Olivier Le Peuch as CEO
BU
07/17Oil service firms eye new survival tactics amid weak U.S. market
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33 168 M
EBIT 2019 3 102 M
Net income 2019 2 127 M
Debt 2019 13 534 M
Yield 2019 5,15%
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 53 715 M
Chart SCHLUMBERGER NV
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 49,69  $
Last Close Price 38,78  $
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Ayat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ashok Belani Executive Vice President-Technology
Justin Rounce Senior Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Michael E. Marks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER NV7.07%53 715
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.43%18 948
BAKER HUGHES7.86%12 018
TECHNIPFMC27.37%11 137
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-19.30%8 004
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP-1.43%5 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About