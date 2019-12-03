Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Schmitt Industries, Inc.    SMIT

SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SMIT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schmitt Industries Announces $2M Stock Repurchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 05:01pm EST

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) (the “Company” or “Schmitt”) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase plan (the “Plan”) to buy up to $2 million of its common stock. Schmitt intends to purchase shares from time to time through open market and private transactions in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The Plan is authorized through December 16, 2020.

There is no guarantee as to the exact number of, or value of, shares that will be repurchased by Schmitt and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the Plan will depend on a number of factors, including Schmitt’s stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc., founded in 1987, designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through its Acuity® and Xact® product lines.

Contact:
Schmitt Industries, Inc.
Michael R. Zapata
Chief Executive Officer
(503) 227-7908

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:01pSchmitt Industries Announces $2M Stock Repurchase Plan
GL
11/27SCHMITT INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion ..
AQ
11/27Schmitt Industries Completes Sale of SBS Business Line for $10.5 Million
GL
10/23SCHMITT INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
10/23Schmitt Industries Announces CFO Appointment
GL
10/11SCHMITT INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation ..
AQ
10/10Schmitt Industries Reaches Agreement to Sell SBS Business Line for $10.5M
GL
10/08SCHMITT INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Ev..
AQ
10/08SCHMITT INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
10/08Schmitt Announces Positive First Quarter 2020 Operating Results and Annual Sh..
GL
More news
Chart SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schmitt Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Zapata Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Regina Walker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David M. Hudson Director
Charles Davidson Independent Director
Andrews P. Hines Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.28.07%15
SMC CORPORATION56.68%30 462
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.27.20%17 631
SHIMADZU CORPORATION61.73%8 956
COGNEX CORPORATION28.55%8 495
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.64.59%5 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group