Schmitt Industries Announces Promotion and Expansion Plans for Schmitt Europe Limited

02/18/2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) today announced promotion and expansion plans for Schmitt Europe Limited (SEL), which will further position the company with its focus on the European grinding market.

Tim Wood has accepted the role of SEL General Manager.  Mr. Wood is a chartered mechanical engineer and has worked with SEL since 2001 as an International Sales Manager.  With this promotion, Mr. Wood will be responsible for working with the entire European team to ensure a focused and successful direction. He will also provide support for SEL key accounts and assume an instrumental role in directing engineering priorities.

The Company has also committed resources to fund the addition of an application engineer in Europe to further support the innovative European grinding market. 

“In furtherance of our continued SBS focus, we are pleased to announce the promotion of Tim Wood and the pending addition of an application engineer,” said Michael R. Zapata, Executive Chairman and President of Schmitt. “Together, with the SEL and full Schmitt team, we look forward to expanding and enhancing our service of the European grinding market.”

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (the Company) designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products for two main business segments: the Balancer Segment and the Measurement Segment. For the Balancer Segment, the Company designs, manufactures and sells computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing and process control systems for the worldwide machine tool industry, particularly for grinding machines.  The Company also provides sales and service for Europe and Asia through its wholly owned subsidiary, Schmitt Europe Limited (SEL), located in Coventry, England and through its sales representative office located in Shanghai, China. For the Measurement Segment, the Company has two core product lines: the Acuity® product line, which consists of sales of laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products; and the Xact® product line, which consists of sales of remote tank monitoring products that measure the fill levels of tanks holding propane, diesel and other tank-based liquids and revenues from the related monitoring services associated with the transmission of data from the tanks to a secure web site. 

For more information contact:  Ann M. Ferguson, CFO and Treasurer, (503) 227-7908

Schmitt Industries, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
