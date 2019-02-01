Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schmolz&Bickenbach AG    STLN   CH0005795668

SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG (STLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EU imposes curbs on steel imports after Trump tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 11:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: Steel cables are used at a section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge in Zhuhai

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will impose limits on steel coming into the bloc from Saturday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's metals tariffs, a filing in the European Union's official journal said on Friday.

Steel imports will be subject to quotas to counter the concerns of EU producers who say Europe could be flooded with steel that is no longer being imported into the United States.

There will be specific limits for major exporting countries and the quotas will apply for three-month periods in order to limit stockpiling. The main exporters of steel to the EU are China, India, Russia, South Korea, Turkey and Ukraine.

The measures concern 26 steel product categories, with quotas set at the average of imports over the period 2015-2017, plus 5 percent. Once these quotas are filled, 25 percent tariffs apply. They will replace provisional measures imposed in July.

The new measures should remain in place for up to three years, but can be reviewed in case of changed circumstances. The quotas should also rise by 5 percent from July 1, 2019, and again by the same amount a year later, subject to reviews, the Commission said.

Steel group Eurofer, whose members include world number one ArcelorMittal and Germany's ThyssenKrupp, said safeguards were completely justified given the diversion of steel to the EU market.

However, it questioned why the quota was set at 5 percent above 2015-2017 levels, saying 2016 and 2017 had been record years for imports, with a further 12 percent year-on-year rise in imports in 2018. The Commission should take account of actual market conditions during the first review, it said.

European auto manufacturers association ACEA has called the measures protectionist.

The Commission, which conducted an investigation, said import volumes into the EU increased significantly from March 2018, when the United States imposed tariffs of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on aluminium. It extended these measures to the European Union in June.

The EU will exclude some developing nations, South Africa and the countries of the European Economic Area, notably Norway, from its quotas.

However, Switzerland, which is home to steel company Schmolz & Bickenbach, will be included despite its close ties to the bloc.

Switzerland said country-specific quotas should at least prevent a repeat of the situation in December, when global quotas were filled, forcing some Swiss firms to halt deliveries to Europe. But it is still pushing for an exemption.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; additional reporting by John Miller in Zurich, editing by Robin Emmott and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Philip Blenkinsop
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 3.27% 20.83 Delayed Quote.11.33%
SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG -0.86% 0.575 Delayed Quote.7.41%
THYSSENKRUPP 3.36% 15.97 Delayed Quote.3.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
11:09aEU imposes curbs on steel imports after Trump tariffs
RE
2018SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH increased EBITDA in the third quarter
TE
2018SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Invitation to Conference Call on the Third Quarter 2018 Res..
PU
2018SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Invitation to Conference Call on the Third Quarter 2018 Res..
PU
2018Edwin Eichler, Chairman of Board of Directors of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, will n..
TE
2018SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Swiss steelmaker loses U.S. defense contract, weighs appeal
AQ
2018SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Swiss steelmaker loses U.S. defence contract, weighs appeal
RE
2018SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH with strong momentum in the second quarter
TE
2018SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Invitation to Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2018 Re..
PU
2018RESCHEDULED : Invitation to Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 314 M
EBIT 2018 131 M
Net income 2018 88,0 M
Debt 2018 629 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,53
P/E ratio 2019 6,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 482 M
Chart SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
Duration : Period :
Schmolz&Bickenbach AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,77 €
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Edwin Eichler Chairman
Matthias Wellhausen Chief Financial Officer
Marco Musetti Vice Chairman
Michael Büchter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG7.41%551
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.6.77%23 180
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%13 084
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.13.05%10 802
EVRAZ3.68%9 431
JSW STEEL LIMITED-10.48%9 288
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.