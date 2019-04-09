Log in
SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG

(STLN)
SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG invites Shareholders to Annual General Meeting 2019

0
04/09/2019

Media Release

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG invites Shareholders to Annual General Meeting 2019

  • Approval of management report, statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2018
  • Elections of Board of Directors, Compensation Committee and Statutory Auditors
  • Approval of future compensation for Board of Directors and Executive Board

Lucerne, April 9, 2018 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG, a global leader in special long steel, today invited its shareholders to this year's Annual General Meeting. The meeting will take place on April 30, 2019 at the Culture and Congress Centre Lucerne, Europaplatz 1, Lucerne.

The Board of Directors will submit the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2018 to the General Meeting for approval. In the course of the annual elections of the Board of Directors, SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG will propose the re-election of the current members Michael Büchter, Martin Haefner, Isabel Corinna Knauf and Dr. Oliver Thum. The present Chairman Edwin Eichler and board member Marco Musetti will not stand for re-election. While Jens Alder is nominated as new Chairman, Alexey Moskov is proposed as representative of the major shareholder Liwet Holding AG. With a view on the demands on the Board of Directors, Adrian Widmer is nominated for election as a new seventh member of the Board.

In addition, the General Meeting votes on the appropriation of the accumulated loss, the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, as well as the election of the Compensation Committee, the statutory auditors and the independent proxy. The remuneration report for the 2018 financial year will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for advisory vote. In accordance with the Ordinance against Excessive Remuneration of Listed Companies (VegüV), the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board is then submitted to the General Meeting for prospective approval.

For further information:

Dr Ulrich Steiner

Vice President Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & CSR

Phone +41 (0)41 581 4120

u.steiner@schmolz-bickenbach.com

www.schmolz-bickenbach.com

Link to invitation to the Annual General Meeting and to CVs of nominated new members of the Board of Directors:

http://www1.schmolz-bickenbach.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/

About SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

The SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed constructional steel. With more than 10 000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.




