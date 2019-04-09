SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG invites Shareholders to Annual General Meeting 2019

Approval of management report, statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2018

Elections of Board of Directors, Compensation Committee and Statutory Auditors

Approval of future compensation for Board of Directors and Executive Board

Lucerne, April 9, 2018 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG, a global leader in special long steel, today invited its shareholders to this year's Annual General Meeting. The meeting will take place on April 30, 2019 at the Culture and Congress Centre Lucerne, Europaplatz 1, Lucerne.

The Board of Directors will submit the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2018 to the General Meeting for approval. In the course of the annual elections of the Board of Directors, SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG will propose the re-election of the current members Michael Büchter, Martin Haefner, Isabel Corinna Knauf and Dr. Oliver Thum. The present Chairman Edwin Eichler and board member Marco Musetti will not stand for re-election. While Jens Alder is nominated as new Chairman, Alexey Moskov is proposed as representative of the major shareholder Liwet Holding AG. With a view on the demands on the Board of Directors, Adrian Widmer is nominated for election as a new seventh member of the Board.

In addition, the General Meeting votes on the appropriation of the accumulated loss, the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, as well as the election of the Compensation Committee, the statutory auditors and the independent proxy. The remuneration report for the 2018 financial year will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for advisory vote. In accordance with the Ordinance against Excessive Remuneration of Listed Companies (VegüV), the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board is then submitted to the General Meeting for prospective approval.

For further information:

Dr Ulrich Steiner

Vice President Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & CSR

Phone +41 (0)41 581 4120

u.steiner@schmolz-bickenbach.com

www.schmolz-bickenbach.com

Link to invitation to the Annual General Meeting and to CVs of nominated new members of the Board of Directors:

http://www1.schmolz-bickenbach.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/