Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schmolz&Bickenbach AG    STLN   CH0005795668

SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG

(STLN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH adjusts guidance for fiscal year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:05am EDT

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH adjusts guidance for fiscal year 2019

Lucerne, September 11, 2019 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, a global leader in special long steel, today lowered its earnings forecast for the 2019 financial year on the basis of the preliminary figures for the first eight months of 2019 available at the end of August. The company is now forecasting adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 70 million and EUR 100 million.

Demand for steel weakened further during the third quarter due to political uncertainties and escalating trade conflicts. The order backlog continued to decline, as subdued demand from automotive was aggravated by softening orders from mechanical engineering. This is triggering a more pessimistic outlook.

Subsequent to the deteriorated results and outlook, SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH is reviewing the value-in-use of its operating assets.

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH continues to decisively counteract to the adverse market development and to minimize the impacts on the company. The operating improvement and cash preservation measures will be intensified.

- END -

For further information:

Dr Ulrich Steiner

Vice President Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & CSR

Telephone +41 (0)41 581 4120

u.steiner@schmolz-bickenbach.com

www.schmolz-bickenbach.com

About SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

The SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With more than 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
01:05aSCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH adjusts guidance for fiscal year 2019
TE
08/07SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH slowed down by weak market development
TE
07/31SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : NEW TIME – Invitation to Conference Call on the Secon..
PU
07/16SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH lowers guidance for fiscal year 2019
TE
07/09SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Invitation to Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2019 Re..
PU
05/09SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH with lower EBITDA in a challenging first quarter
TE
05/01SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH : Invitation to Conference Call on the First Quarter 2019 Res..
PU
04/30Results of the Annual General Meeting of SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG of April 30,..
TE
04/09SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG invites Shareholders to Annual General Meeting 2019
TE
03/13SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH achieves annual targets despite slowdown in the fourth q..
TE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 234 M
EBIT 2019 19,6 M
Net income 2019 -29,1 M
Debt 2019 657 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,14x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 234 M
Chart SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
Duration : Period :
Schmolz&Bickenbach AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,43  €
Last Close Price 0,25  €
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Edwin Eichler Chairman
Matthias Wellhausen Chief Financial Officer
Marco Musetti Vice Chairman
Michael Büchter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG-49.63%259
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-6.77%19 111
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 456
EVRAZ PLC4.35%8 838
JSW STEEL LTD-25.09%7 361
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED16.61%4 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group