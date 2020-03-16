Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schmolz + Bickenbach AG    STLN   CH0005795668

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG

(STLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH announces results of change of control offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 02:05am EDT

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH announces results of change of control offer

Lucerne, March 16, 2020 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, a global leader in special long steel, has today announced that the holders of the EUR 350 million 5.625% Senior Secured Notes ("Notes") issued by SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Luxembourg Finance S.A. ("Issuer") and due in 2022 have validly tendered EUR 328,753 million (93.93 %) of the Notes as of the expiration of the offer on March 13, 2020.

The tender offer was triggered by the change of control event related to the capital increase on January 8, 2020. The purchase by the Issuer of the Notes which have been validly tendered will be settled against payment of the Change of Control Purchase Price equal to 101% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest on March 31, 2020.

- END -

For further information:

Dr Ulrich Steiner

Vice President Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & CSR

Telephone +41 (0)41 581 4120

u.steiner@schmolz-bickenbach.com

www.schmolz-bickenbach.com

About SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

The SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With more than 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG
02:05aSCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH announces results of change of control offer
TE
03/11SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH with cautious optimism for 2020
TE
02/06SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH launches offer to repurchase Senior Secured Notes follow..
TE
01/24SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH announces change to the Board of Directors
TE
01/09SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG announces successful implementation of share capital ..
TE
01/07SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH is informed of the acquisition by BigPoint Holding AG of..
TE
01/03SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH receives notice from Liwet Holding AG to withdraw a requ..
TE
2019SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG successfully concludes share offering with gross proc..
TE
2019SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG announces results of the rights offering
TE
2019SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH : announces details of its planned capital increase
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 012 M
EBIT 2020 -12,7 M
Net income 2020 -88,8 M
Debt 2020 436 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,91x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 258 M
Chart SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG
Duration : Period :
Schmolz + Bickenbach AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,19  €
Last Close Price 0,13  €
Spread / Highest target 88,2%
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Jens Alder Chairman
Matthias Wellhausen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Büchter Independent Non-Executive Director
Oliver Thum Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG-51.60%286
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-9.76%16 245
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.2.29%10 788
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.00%10 327
JSW STEEL LIMITED10.89%6 969
EVRAZ PLC-43.37%4 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group