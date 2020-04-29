Log in
SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG

(STLN)
Schmolz + Bickenbach : Invitation to Conference Call on the First Quarter 2020 Results

04/29/2020

29. April 2020

We would like to invite you to the Analysts' and Investors' conference call and audio webcast on our first quarter 2020 results.

The conference call and audio webcast will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m. (CEST).

Clemens Iller (CEO) and Matthias Wellhausen (CFO) will host this conference.

Please use the following dial-in numbers to participate in the call. The lines will be open 10 to 15 minutes prior to the telephone conference:

Switzerland

+41 44 580 6522

Germany

+49 69 201 744 220

UK

+44 20 300 92470

France

+33 170 709 502

USA

+1 877 423 0830

Participant PIN Code

88076631#

A weblink to audio webcast, media release, presentation as well as interim report will be available on our website http://www.schmolz-bickenbach.com/en/investor-relations/latest-financial-results/on May 6, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. (CEST).

The conference is scheduled to last approximately one hour and will be held in English.

A Q&A session will follow management's presentation. If you have a question, please press 0 followed by 1 on your telephone or type your question in the webcast window.

If you have any questions please contact Daniel Geiger,Vice President Investor Relations, CSR, Corporate Accounting & Communications, d.geiger@schmolz-bickenbach.com, phone +41 (0)41 581 4160, or Vera Sokulskyj, Senior Manager Investor Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility, v.sokulskyj@schmolz-bickenback.com, phone +41 (0)41 581 4124.

Disclaimer

Schmolz+Bickenbach AG published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:12:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 905 M
EBIT 2020 -33,2 M
Net income 2020 -165 M
Debt 2020 577 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,02x
P/E ratio 2021 149x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 355 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,17  €
Last Close Price 0,18  €
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Jens Alder Chairman
Matthias Wellhausen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Büchter Independent Non-Executive Director
Oliver Thum Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG-34.16%385
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-1.86%15 183
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.98%12 060
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-0.51%9 998
JSW STEEL LIMITED-0.09%4 954
EVRAZ PLC-38.89%4 565
