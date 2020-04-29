Schmolz + Bickenbach : Invitation to Conference Call on the First Quarter 2020 Results

29. April 2020

We would like to invite you to the Analysts' and Investors' conference call and audio webcast on our first quarter 2020 results.

The conference call and audio webcast will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, starting at 2:00 p.m. (CEST).

Clemens Iller (CEO) and Matthias Wellhausen (CFO) will host this conference.

Please use the following dial-in numbers to participate in the call. The lines will be open 10 to 15 minutes prior to the telephone conference:

Switzerland +41 44 580 6522 Germany +49 69 201 744 220 UK +44 20 300 92470 France +33 170 709 502 USA +1 877 423 0830 Participant PIN Code 88076631#

on May 6, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. (CEST). A weblink to audio webcast, media release, presentation as well as interim report will be available on our website http://www.schmolz-bickenbach.com/en/investor-relations/latest-financial-results/

The conference is scheduled to last approximately one hour and will be held in English.

A Q&A session will follow management's presentation. If you have a question, please press 0 followed by 1 on your telephone or type your question in the webcast window.

If you have any questions please contact Daniel Geiger,

Vice President Investor Relations, CSR, Corporate Accounting & Communications