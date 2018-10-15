Schmolz&Bickenbach : Invitation to Conference Call on the Third Quarter 2018 Results

15. October 2018

We would like to invite you to the Analysts' and Investors' conference call and audio webcast on our third quarter 2018 results.

The conference call and audio webcast will take place on Thursday, November 8, 2018, starting at 02:00 p.m. (CET).

Clemens Iller (CEO) and Matthias Wellhausen (CFO) will host this conference.

Please use the following dial-in numbers to participate in the call. The lines will be open 10 to 15 minutes prior to the telephone conference.

Switzerland +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 Germany +49 (0) 69 50 500 082 UK +44 (0) 207 107 0613 France +33 (0) 1 7091 8706 USA +1 (1) 631 570 5613

A weblink to audio webcast, media release, presentation as well as interim report on the third quarter 2018 resultswill be available on our website

http://www.schmolz-bickenbach.com/en/investor-relations/latest-financial-results/on November 8, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. (CET).

The conference is scheduled to last approximately one hour and will be held in English.

A Q&A session will follow management's presentation. Please press * followed by 1 on your telephone or use the function in the audio webcast at any time during the call.

If you have any questions please contact Ulrich Steiner, Vice President Corporate Communi-cations & Investor Relations,Send E-Mail, phone +41 (0)41 581 4120, or Vera Sokulskyj, Senior Manager Investor Relations,Send E-Mail, phone +41 (0)41 581 4124.