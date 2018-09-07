Log in
Schmolz&Bickenbach : Swiss steelmaker loses U.S. defence contract, weighs appeal

09/07/2018 | 11:32am CEST

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss steelmaker Schmolz+Bickenbach has lost a $420 million (325 million pounds) contract to supply the U.S. Air Force with warhead bodies used in bunker-busting bombs and is considering an appeal, it said on Friday.

The company confirmed a Bloomberg report that its U.S. unit lost the five-year deal because its foreign ownership drew complaints from rivals, although it noted that was already the case when it won the contract this year.

The company was reviewing whether to take legal action in response, a spokeswoman said.

The U.S. decision had nothing to do with major shareholder Viktor Vekselberg, she added. The Russian businessman faces U.S. sanctions over allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections, which Moscow denies.

The contract would have generated most revenue from 2020, so the impact on this year would be limited. Schmolz+Bickenbach generated first-half sales of 1.74 billion euros ($2.03 billion).

Its shares fell 4.5 percent by 0930 GMT.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Keith Weir)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 217 M
EBIT 2018 114 M
Net income 2018 66,3 M
Debt 2018 639 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,15
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 649 M
Chart SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
Duration : Period :
Schmolz&Bickenbach AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,79 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clemens Iller Chief Executive Officer
Edwin Eichler Chairman
Matthias Wellhausen Chief Financial Officer
Marco Musetti Vice Chairman
Michael Büchter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHMOLZ&BICKENBACH AG-8.33%754
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-13.89%25 336
JSW STEEL LIMITED47.20%13 175
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.13%13 164
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 814
EVRAZ43.35%9 225
