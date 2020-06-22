International Women in Engineering Day: an Interview with Yasemin Borg

In order to celebrate International Women In Engineering Day, I reached out to a number of female engineers across the UK & Ireland, asking them to share their stories, and the highly rewarding career path they had chosen.

Hear the thoughts of Yasemin Borg, Prescription Manager - Home & Distribution Connected Offers at Schneider Electric, about what it's like to be a female in the world of engineering, what it's like to work at Schneider Electric and how Schneider has contributed to her journey.

Yasemin Borg, Prescription Manager - Home & Distribution Connected Offers at Schneider Electric

Siobhan Kelly-Bush: Yasemin, what do you do at Schneider Electric?

Yasemin Borg: I work as a Prescription Manager in Home and Distribution marketing team, working on creating awareness around our offers and technical standards & regulations in the project space.

SKB: When and why did you decide to become an engineer?

YB: I have always wanted to be an engineer. I had a major interest in technologies, algorithms and project management. I have found the opportunity to practice these in engineering.

SKB: And why Schneider Electric?

YB: Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy management, having a prominent role in new the energy landscape and a big contribution to eliminate the challenges around energy savings through supervisory systems and technology. Being a part of it is very fulfilling and engaging.

SKB: How has Schneider Electric supported your career?

YB: I joined the Schneider family back in 2013 in a different country (Turkey). I had experience in a manufacturing environment, mainly focusing on quality and production management. I was given the opportunity to leverage my career in marketing when I first joined Schneider Electric, supporting my ambition to be in a more customer facing role and being a part of strategic decision making.

SKB: Can you tell me more about your career path so far?

YB: In marketing I had responsibilities such as offer and channel marketing management with different products and targeting different customer types. I have now moved to the specification and standardization space, allowing me to experience the market from a different perspective with long term targets, hopefully with a rewarding result: 'reaping what we sow'.

SKB: How has the flexibility across Schneider enabled you to explore a range of career choices and opportunities across different areas?

YB: I had a chance to continue my career in a different country, here in the UK, a country I had not previously lived in. I am in a different business unit, in a different role and in a different environment but still feeling at home seeing the systematic advantage of working in a global cross functional corporation.

SKB: What would you say has been your most rewarding experience as an engineer?

YB: My most rewarding experience is always having the chance to build upon what I've learnt, enhancing my knowledge at every angle where I would like to grow. I use the advantage of having a pragmatic approach I gained through my engineering practice.

SKB: Adding to that, what has been your most challenging experience as an engineer?

YB: Having to 'prove' yourself to gain credibility.

SKB: What advice do you have for females interested in becoming an engineer?

YB: Always research the area you are interested in before diving deeper to become an expert, seek as much advice and feedback as you can. Come and join us in this exciting world, it's always evolving and challenging you to be a better version of yourself.

SKB: Finally, Yasemin, who has been your greatest support, coach, mentor across Schneider Electric and why?

YB: There were several managers who helped shape my career and support my journey. I am having continuous and regular sessions for coaching and mentoring within and outside the organization.

Thank you to Yasemin for sharing her insights on what it's like to be a female in the world of engineering, and Schneider Electric.