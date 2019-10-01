Schneider Electric : > 01/10/2019 - Schneider Electric ranked 1st in the industrial sector for Gender Equality, according to Equileap

Press Release

Schneider Electric ranked 1st in the industrial sector for Gender Equality, according to Equileap

For the second year in a row, Schneider Electric is included in the Top 100 companies listed in Equileap's ranking, which promotes transparency on gender equality in the workplace

Schneider Electric's unwavering commitment to be a diverse and inclusive company has resulted in being the first industrial company in the gender equality ranking

Rueil-Malmaison (France), October 1, 2019 - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation ranked 31st in Equileap's 2019 Gender Equality Ranking, and first in the industrial sector.

Promoting transparency on gender equality in the workplace

Equileap's ranking of the leading 100 companies aims to promote transparency on gender equality in the workplace. To build this ranking, Equileap investigates over 3,000 companies with at least USD 2 billion in market value, across multiple sectors and countries.

The methodology is inspired by the United Nations' Women's

Empowerment Principles, which Schneider Electric is fully committed to, being the first company with its CEO and 100% of its country presidents signing the Principles1. Equileap looks at 19 non-financial criteria that impact gender-equality, such as gender balance across the workforce, pay equity, paid family leave and policies against sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Schneider Electric's high ranking reflects its diverse and inclusive culture

"We are honored to be recognized again this year by Equileap. It has been a journey where fifteen years ago, only five percent of the top 1,000 leaders were women. Today, we have 22% in our top leadership with an ambition to reach 30% by 2020. We have made significant progress but we continue to take actions to empower women, not only in our company but in society at large."

Jean Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric's success directly reflects its commitment to gender equality. Gender pay equity and family leave are among the key indicators included in the Schneider Sustainability Impact, the Group's transformation plan and steering tool for sustainability. Schneider Electric also continues its partnership with the UN Women HeForShe movement as one of the 30 "IMPACT 10x10x10 Champions" spearheading the move to make gender equality an institutional priority. Ahead of the 2020 deadline, the Group has already achieved two of its three HeForShe commitments.

Schneider Electric is committed to making the business case for gender equality with its customers and stakeholders. At the company's upcoming Innovation Summit in Barcelona, on October 2nd, Tina Mylon,

1 As of March 2019, in all markets with more than 10 employees.

