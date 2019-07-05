Schneider Electric : > 05/07/2019 - Schneider Electric and Microsoft's call for applications for startups with the goal of transforming the energy sector in Europe with Artificial Intelligence

- One year after its launch, Schneider Electric and Microsoft's joint incubator 'AI for Green Energy Incubation Lab' is embarking on a new journey by launching a call for applications for start-ups wishing to transform the energy sector in Europe through Artificial Intelligence. The selected companies will benefit from the technical and business expertise of Microsoft and Schneider Electric during a 3-month acceleration period.

The ambition of this first promotion is to accelerate the digital transformation of this sector and help European start-ups to continue developing artificial intelligence. The Inria laboratory, Sigfox, Elaia, Energize Venture and France Digitale are also part of this program and will each get involved during all its phases (sourcing of start-ups, selection process, coaching etc.).

Cyril Perducat, Executive Vice President IoT and Digital Transformation Schneider Electric, said, 'We are delighted to partner with Microsoft to incubate new ideas to help the energy sector achieve a successful energy transition notably through AI. Co-innovation projects like this one are important for the entire energy industry to move forward towards a sustainable future.'

For Schneider Electric, this initiative is part of two bigger ones recently launched by the group:

- Schneider Electric Ventures, launched late last year, to identify, nurture and support innovations that will make a major contribution to future sustainability and energy efficiency. - Schneider Electric Exchange, a new digital ecosystem launched last April bringing together experts and innovators from across industry, software and start-ups to solve sustainability and business efficiency challenges.

The selected start-ups will be unveiled at the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit on October 2 and 3, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

How to apply?

To do this, click here to fill your application - the submission of applications is open from 1 July or 31 August.

The conditions to apply?

