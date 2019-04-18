Log in
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Schneider Electric : 1Q Revenue Rose on Energy-Management Gains -- Update

By Nathan Allen

Schneider Electric SE (SU.FR) said Thursday that revenue rose in the first quarter, driven by strong growth at its energy-management business.

The French electrical-equipment and automation provider said revenue rose to 6.31 billion euros ($7.13 billion) from EUR5.80 billion a year earlier, outstripping a FactSet-compiled consensus of EUR6.17 billion.

Schneider's energy-management unit posted organic growth of 7.1%, driven by double-digit growth in the U.S., while its industrial-automation grew by 2.3%.

At the group level, growth in Asia-Pacific slowed to 6.8% from 14% in the same period last year, largely a result of the weaker Chinese economy.

Deputy Chief Executive Emmanuel Babeau said he still sees China as a growth market for the company, despite the slowdown. Demand from original equipment manufacturers has been hit by trade tensions with the U.S., while construction markets remain positive for now but are likely to soften in coming quarters, he said.

Currency fluctuations in Schneider's favor contributed around EUR116 million to revenue in the quarter, primarily due to the strengthening of the dollar against the euro, while acquisitions added EUR44 million to the top line, the company said.

The group confirmed its guidance for earnings before interest and amortization to grow between 4% and 7% in 2019.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 26 876 M
EBIT 2019 3 893 M
Net income 2019 2 577 M
Debt 2019 4 989 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 16,15
P/E ratio 2020 14,82
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 43 399 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christel Heydemann Executive Vice President-France Operations
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Legal
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Cathy Kopp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.52%49 041
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.68%77 730
EMERSON ELECTRIC20.80%44 363
NIDEC CORPORATION32.46%42 000
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.97%35 698
KYOCERA CORP30.08%23 339
