Schneider Electric : 2019 Investor Day

RELEASE PLACEHOLDER

This placeholder is used as a temporary document for web configuration. If you ever been able to download it in live environment, please contact the SE Global Web Publishing Team.

Contact:

Christine Roca: christine.roca@se.com/ +33 (0)1 41 29 88 68

Vincent Eliot: vincent.eliot@non.se.com/ +33 (0)1 41 29 50 88

Nicolas Bartmann: nicolas.bartmann@se.com/ +33 (0)1 41 39 38 32