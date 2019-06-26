Log in
Schneider Electric : > 26/06/2019 - Schneider Electric ranked #3 in Gartner's 2019 Supply Chain Top 15 for Europe

0
06/26/2019 | 06:33pm EDT
• The energy management and automation leader moved up two positions this year

• In May, Schneider achieved #11 position in Gartner's 2019 Top 25 Supply Chain rankings¹ & won Gartner's 2019 Industrial Manufacturing Supply Chainnovator award²

Rueil-Malmaison (France), June 26, 2019 - Schneider Electric, , the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it has been ranked #3 in Gartner's 2019 Supply Chain Top 15 for Europe. The rankings for Europe were announced by Gartner at its annual Supply Chain Executive Conference in Barcelona, Spain on 17-19 June, 2019³.

'With this #3 ranking, this is the second year that we are in the top 5 on Gartner's Europe list of top supply chains. I am especially proud of our perfect 10 CSR Component score. The CSR Component Score according to Gartner, is an index of third-party corporate social responsibility measures of commitment, transparency and performance. This past year has been an exciting one for us wherein our Le Vaudreuil (France) smart factory has also been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a manufacturing lighthouse for the Fourth Industrial revolution', said Mourad Tamoud, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Schneider Electric.

'With our Tailored Sustainable Connected 4.0 digital transformation accelerating, we continue to drive ongoing digitization and improvements from an end-to-end perspective - across our procurement, manufacturing, planning and delivery pillars - with a customer first mindset, focusing on quality products/services and supply chain excellence, at the same time caring for our people and planet', he said.

According to Gartner in its announcement³, 'Europe-based supply chain organizations continue to build on their strong performance in 2019, demonstrating exemplary demand-driven leadership and corporate social responsibility. Beyond profit, leading companies focused on people and protecting the planet, with nine out of the 15 companies achieving a perfect 10 in the CSR category'.

Just last month, Schneider was ranked #11 on Gartner's Supply Chain Top 25 for 2019, in its worldwide compilation announced at its Supply Chain Executive Conference in the United States. Gartner's annual rankings identify supply chain leaders and highlight their best practices¹. At the same time, Schneider also won the 2019 Industrial Manufacturing Supply Chainnovator Award in Gartner's 2019 Supply Chainnovator Awards² which 'recognizes unconventional, innovative and high-impact supply chain initiatives in the industrial manufacturing sector.'

As of 2018, Schneider's Global Supply Chain Operations comprising of 200 manufacturing plants in 46 countries and 98 distribution centres, saw its 86,000-strong workforce manage over 260,000 references and process over 150,000 order lines daily.

The identification of a Gartner award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Gartner of any vendor, product or service.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 22:32:08 UTC
