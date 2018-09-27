Schneider Electric : > 27/09/2018 - Schneider Electric ranked #5 in Gartner’s 2018 Supply Chain Top 15 for Europe

Press release

Schneider Electric ranked #5 in Gartner's 2018

Supply Chain Top 15 for Europe

• Schneider Electric moved up two positions, is among the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year

• Earlier this year, Schneider achieved #12 position in Gartner's worldwide Top 25 Supply Chain rankings for 2018, moving up 5 positions

Rueil-Malmaison (France), September 27, 2018 - Schneider Electric,the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it has jumped two places to #5 in Gartner's 2018 Supply Chain Top 15 for Europe1. The rankings for Europe were announced by Gartner at its annual Supply Chain Executive Conference in London, UK earlier this week2.

Breaking into the top 5 on Gartner's Europe list

"We are very pleased with breaking into the top 5 on Gartner's Europe list. This last year has been one of intensified digital transformation for us, especially accelerated with our Smart Factory deployments in Europe (and elsewhere) as part of our Tailored Sustainable Connected 4.0 supply chain journey. This award is entirely due to the tireless efforts of our Global Supply Chain employees, and their individual contribution to delivering customer, quality and supply chain excellence", said Mourad Tamoud, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations, Schneider Electric.

"With the deployment of Schneider's own EcoStruxure™ solutions in our sites, we have demonstrated our internal successes in digitization initiatives to customers. We will continue implementations worldwide to achieve impactful outcomes in our own supply chain operational efficiencies to deliver excellent performance and to support business growth for the Group. We will continue to execute with speed and innovation to bring value to our customers in this digitized industrial world", he said.

Bringing value to customers in a digitized industrial world

According to Gartner1, there are three key supply chain trends common to European supply chain leaders:

• Scaling digital supply chain capabilities - The use of robotic automation, sensor-based monitoring, augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-based customer service is now being scaled in factories, warehouses and back offices. In addition, companies are working toward the goal of end-to-end synchronization from point-of-demand back to manufacturing and supply.

Page | 1

Media contact

Schneider Electric

Véronique Roquet-Montegon Tel: +33 (0)1 41 29 70 76 veronique.roquet-montegon@schneider-electric.com

Ref. No:

PR_G_GartnerEuropeanSC2018_EN

Press release

• Customer collaboration, service and experience - Focusing on the total customerexperience by better understanding customers' use of products, predicting future demand and more quickly responding to issues even before they appear.

• Visibility and traceability across the end-to-end supply chain - Operating in a business ecosystem with real-time insights to not only react upon disruptions, but also be more predictive.

Earlier this May, Schneider was recognized on Gartner's Supply Chain Top 25 for 20183, where it moved up five positions to #12 on the research company's worldwide compilation of top supply chain performers announced at its Supply Chain Executive Conference in the United States. Gartner's annual rankings identify supply chain leaders and highlight their best practices.

Throughout 2017, Schneider's Global Supply Chain Operations - comprising 207 manufacturing plants in 44 countries and 98 distribution centers - saw its 86,000-strong workforce manage over 260,000 product references and process over 150,000 order lines daily.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.com

Discover Life Is On

Discover EcoStruxure

Follow us on:

Hashtags: #SupplyChain #DigitalEconomy #EcoStruxure #IoT #GartnerSCC

3 Gartner Press Release, Gartner Announces Rankings of the 2018 Supply Chain Top 25, May 17, 2018

Page | 2

Media contact

Schneider Electric

Véronique Roquet-Montegon Tel: +33 (0)1 41 29 70 76 veronique.roquet-montegon@schneider-electric.com

Ref. No:

PR_G_GartnerEuropeanSC2018_EN