Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schneider Electric : > 28/05/2019 - Schneider Electric ranked 11th in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:44am EDT

Press release

Schneider Electric ranked 11th in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2019 *

  • The Group also receives Gartner's 2019 Industrial Manufacturing Supply Chainnovator award**.

Rueil-Malmaison(France), May 28, 2019 - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it has been ranked 11th in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2019.

The Group also won the 2019 Industrial Manufacturing Chainnovator Award in Gartner's 2019 Supply Chainnovator Awards** which "recognizes unconventional, innovative and high-impact supply chain initiatives in the industrial manufacturing sector." Gartner announced these awards during its Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona in the United States.*

"We are really overjoyed that we have improved our position again this year on The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 rankings. We believe our transformation efforts in the supply chain are progressing well and that this really gives our team the inspiration to push forward on our Tailored, Sustainable and Connected 4.0 Supply Chain program, together with our partners for our customers. We see the Industrial Manufacturing Chainnovator award as a recognition for our People Strategy supporting this digital transformation which spans our entire workforce. This is especially significant for us as our People are the cornerstone in our supply chain", said Mourad Tamoud, Executive Vice President, Schneider Electric Global Supply Chain.

As of 2018, Schneider's Global Supply Chain Operations comprising of 200 manufacturing plants in 46 countries and 98 distribution centres, saw its 86,000-strong workforce manage over 260,000 references and process over 150,000 order lines daily.

According to Gartner in its Supply Chain Top 25 announcement, "[t]hree key trends stand out this year for supply chain leaders that are accelerating their capabilities, separating them further from the rest of the pack: personalization at scale, leveraging ecosystems & driving business-led digital strategies."

The identification of a Gartner award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Gartner of any vendor, product or service.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Announces Rankings of the 2019 Supply Chain Top 25, May 16, 2019 - https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2019-05-16-gartner-announces-rankings-of-the-2019-supply-chain-t

**Gartner Press Release, Gartner announces winners of the 2019 Supply Chainnovators Award, May 14, 2019 https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2019-05-14-gartner-announces-winners-of-the-2019-supply-chainnov-

About the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25

The Supply Chain Top 25 rankings comprise two main components: business performance and opinion. Business performance in the form of public financial and CSR data provides a view into how companies have performed in the past, while the opinion component offers an eye to future potential and reflects leadership in the supply chain community. These two components are combined into a total composite score.

Page | 1

Media contact

Schneider Electric

Véronique Roquet-Montegon

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 29 70 76

veronique.roquet-montegon@schneider-electric.com

Ref. No:

PR_G_Gartner_TOP25_SC2019_EN

Press release

Gartner analysts derive a master list of companies from a combination of the Fortune Global 500 and the Forbes Global 2000. In an effort to maintain the list of companies evaluated at a manageable level, a general annual revenue threshold of $12 billion has been applied.

About Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

Gartner analysts are providing additional analysis and information on supply chain trends at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conferences taking place through Thursday in Phoenix, Ariz., and June 17-19 in Barcelona. You can follow news and updates from the events on Twitter using #GartnerSCC.

Gartner, The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2019, Mike Griswold, et al., 15 May 2019

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.com

Discover Life Is On

Discover EcoStruxure

Follow us on:

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #EcoStruxure #IoT @SchneiderElec #GartnerSCC

Page | 2

Media contact

Schneider Electric

Véronique Roquet-Montegon

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 29 70 76

veronique.roquet-montegon@schneider-electric.com

Ref. No:

PR_G_Gartner_TOP25_SC2019_EN

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
09:44aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : > 28/05/2019 - Schneider Electric ranked 11th in The Gartne..
PU
04:04aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : improves flexibility & energy savings
AQ
05/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : appoints Ahmed Khashan President for Gulf Countries
AQ
05/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : appoints new president for Gulf
AQ
05/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : finalizes the sale of Pelco
PU
05/26SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches gas grid management technology
AQ
05/25SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : research details an integrated ecosystem to solve edge comp..
AQ
05/25SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : is helping to bring reliable electricity to Africa
AQ
05/22SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Worldwide Employee Share Ownership Plan (WESOP) wins the &l..
AQ
05/22SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : enabling energy transition
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 052 M
EBIT 2019 3 929 M
Net income 2019 2 552 M
Debt 2019 5 022 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 15,95
P/E ratio 2020 14,42
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 42 750 M
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 75,5 €
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christel Heydemann Executive Vice President-France Operations
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Legal
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Cathy Kopp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE23.64%47 816
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.24%70 155
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.65%38 458
NIDEC CORPORATION15.62%37 361
EATON CORPORATION PLC12.71%32 744
KYOCERA CORP26.84%23 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About